Ballers and Shot Callers
How Black quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes rewrote the NFL playbook on race.
Episode Notes
Are you ready for some football! After decades of being kept out of the quarterback position, more Black quarterbacks are creating success and finding stardom in the NFL. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by ESPN’s Jason Reid, author of “Rise of the Black Quarterback: What It Means for America.” They discuss how the business and politics of race have changed for football’s most sought after players, and what challenges remain for Black quarterbacks.
Guest: Sports writer Jason Reid, author of “Rise of the Black Quarterback: What It Means for America”
Podcast production by Yanii Evans