Full-Court Fighter
NBA great Bill Russell never apologized for fighting racism. It cost him.
NBA star Bill Russell, the first Black American to coach a major-league sports team, died this week. His playing earned him 11 championships. His activism won him respect in the Black community, but the hatred of many white fans, and surveillance from the FBI during the civil rights era. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by sports journalist Howard Bryant to discuss Russell’s legacy, on and off the court.
Guest: Veteran sports journalist Howard Bryant
