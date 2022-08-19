Black Wombs Matter
Why does the maternal mortality crisis kill more Black mothers?
The U.S. has some of the worst maternal mortality rates in the industrialized world. And African Americans are three times more likely to die in childbirth than whites. The documentary Aftershock focuses on how the healthcare system is failing Black mothers at the most vulnerable time of their lives, and how their families are fighting to change that. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson speaks with the film’s co-director and co-producer Tonya Lewis Lee about the history of the crisis and the movement to solve it.
Aftershock is currently streaming on Hulu.
Guest: Tonya Lewis Lee
Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola