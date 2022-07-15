They Want to Kill Americans
“They brag about having all the guns. They mean it.”
Episode Notes
This week’s January 6th congressional hearings offered an in-depth look at the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, and other violent extremist groups that organized the insurrection. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson discusses the issues with counter terrorism expert Malcolm Nance, who has spent years chronicling the rise of white supremacist and other American political extremist movements. His new book is “They Want to Kill Americans: The Militias, Terrorists, and Deranged Ideology of the Trump Insurgency.”
Guest: Analyst Malcolm Nance
Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola