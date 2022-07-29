The Third COVID Summer
People are done with the virus; unfortunately, the virus isn’t done with us.
Episode Notes
People are back in the office; schools are planning full classes in the fall; masks are seen less and less frequently. It’s the third COVID summer, but the latest variant of the virus is causing another surge in infection rates and hospitalizations. What do we need to do to protect ourselves now? And how can we be prepared for monkeypox, and the next pandemic?
Guest: Dr. Ebony Hilton, practicing physician, and a frequent medical analyst for MSNBC.
Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola