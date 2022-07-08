Back to Black Colleges?
Why are growing numbers of elite African American students considering Black campuses?
Episode Notes
While the vast majority of African American students attend predominantly white institutions –or PWIs– for college, many Black scholars are giving historically Black colleges and universities a second look. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson discusses the issue with Michelle Purdy, an associate professor of education at Washington University at St. Louis. She has studied the intersection of race and education, and is also the author of Transforming the Elite: Black Students and the Desegregation of Private Schools.
Guest: Professor Michelle Purdy
Podcast production by Eric Aaron