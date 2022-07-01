No Choice: Fighting for Abortion Rights
Apps and virtue signaling won’t save abortion rights, says legal analyst Imani Gandy.
Episode Notes
Activists and abortion rights supporters are trying building a movement in the post-Roe v. Wade era. An empowered conservative court, a potential digital dragnet, and an unfocused Democratic response is making that complicated. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by legal analyst Imani Gandy, who explains why –despite the setback– she feels energized and hopeful about this moment.
Guest: Legal analyst Imani Gandy, co-host of the Boom! Lawyered podcast
Podcast production by Eric Aaron