Black Crypto Boom
African Americans are heavily investing in cryptocurrency. Will it pay off?
Episode Notes
The market for cryptocurrency crashed in May, losing billions of investor dollars. That’s a special concern for African Americans, who are twice as likely as white people to invest in crypto. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by economist Darrick Hamilton to discuss the unique appeal of cryptocurrency among Black Americans, and whether the potential rewards outweigh the risks.
Guest: Darrick Hamilton, the founding director of the Institute for the Study of Race, Power and Political Economy at The New School.
Podcast production by Jasmine Ellis and Eric Aaron