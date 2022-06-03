Black to the Future Online
Podcaster Bridget Todd is ensuring that Black and LGBTQ online activists and creators get their flowers now.
Like so much of pop culture, online culture is largely rooted in the work of Black and other marginalized people. Writer and activist Bridget Todd celebrates their stories on her podcast There Are No Girls on the Internet. On today’s episode of A Word, she joins Jason Johnson to talk about the challenge of preserving that history, and building communities for women, LGBTQ people, and Black folks in an increasingly hostile online world.
Guest: Bridget Todd, host of the “There Are No Girls on the Internet” podcast.
Podcast production by Jasmine Ellis