Black Gay Pride and Prejudice
“I think they’re really threatened by love.”
Episode Notes
*This will be a frank discussion about homophobia, and our guest will talk about his experience being called an anti-gay slur.*
This LGBTQ Pride Month has been marred by a rash of anti-gay and anti-trans laws, and some groups plotting physical attacks at Pride events. For Black members of the community, racism has added even more tension to this year’s Pride. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by Clay Cane, author of Live Through This: Surviving the Intersections of Sexuality, God, and Race. They discuss how anti-Black and anti-gay violence is affecting Pride this year, as well as concerns about ongoing homophobia among African Americans, and racism within the LGBTQ movement.
Guest: Clay Cane, host of SiriusXM’s The Clay Cane Show
Podcast production by Eric Aaron