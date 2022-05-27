Debtor Nation Strikes Back
Is canceling college debt a racial justice issue?
Episode Notes
With Americans owing more than $1.7 trillion in student loan debt, Black and other marginalized students are bearing a disproportionate share of the burden. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by Braxton Brewington, the spokesperson for The Debt Collective. That organization, dedicated to ending what it considers unjust debt, closed out more than a million dollars owed by students at Bennett College. They talk about what went into making this happen, and the myths about student borrowing that are standing in the way of solutions.
Guest: Braxton Brewington, spokesperson for The Debt Collective
Podcast production by Jasmine Ellis