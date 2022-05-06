Joy and Pain: Navigating Grief
As America marks a million COVID deaths, grief is universal, but still misunderstood.
Episode Notes
With one million dead from COVID, many Americans are suffering through profound grief. And for Black Americans, the pandemic combined with the racial reckoning has made the mourning feel endless. On this week’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson talks with writer Marisa Renee Lee about her new book Grief Is Love: Living With Loss, and about making space for joy in the midst of grief.
Guest: Marisa Renee Lee, a writer, speaker, and entrepreneur. Her new book is Grief Is Love: Living With Loss.
Podcast production by Jasmine Ellis