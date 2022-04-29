Could Musk Kill Black Twitter?
Many users fear the tech bro troll will make Twitter more racially toxic.
Episode Notes
Black Twitter has grown into a community where jokes, memes, and activism flourish. But with Elon Musk taking over, many users fear the most vital conversations will be silenced. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by Omar Wasow, a pioneer in online culture, and the co-founder of the BlackPlanet social network. They discuss what Musk’s definition of free speech and his record on race could mean for the future of Black Twitter, and whether it’s time to leave the platform.
Guest: Omar Wasow, assistant professor of politics at Pomona College
Podcast production by Jasmine Ellis