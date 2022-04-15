Holy Roller Racism?
White evangelicals have more political power than ever, and many use it to fight against racial justice.
Episode Notes
Although church and state are supposed to be separate, white evangelical power is a potent force in American politics. And it has historically been used to battle against racial equity. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by Professor Anthea Butler, the author of White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America. They discuss the resurgence of white evangelical influence in politics, and why so much of that movement has been focused on thwarting civil rights for African Americans.
Guest: Anthea Butler, chair of the Religious Studies Department at the University of Pennsylvania
Podcast production by Jasmine Ellis and Sam Kim