Taxes, Death, and Trouble
The “Black Tax” pushes many African Americans to the financial edge. What’s the path back?
Episode Notes
It’s tax season, a stressful time for millions of Americans. But for many Black Americans, financial issues are complicated year-round by the “Black Tax;” that’s the complex web of structural bias in finance, banking, and housing policy that can make it harder for African Americans to build wealth. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by financial advice author Lynnette Khalfani-Cox to discuss the biggest tax and financial hurdles for African Americans, and how to overcome them.
Guest: Lynnette Khalfani-Cox, a personal finance expert and author of several books on financial planning and strategy.
Podcast production by Sam Kim and Jasmine Ellis