It Hits Different
Are more Black Americans ready to forgive Will Smith?
Episode Notes
Chris Rock is back on tour, days after Will Smith struck him and won his first Oscar in the same night. While the Academy strongly condemned Smith, several Black stars and writers have publicly defended him, or even applauded him for standing up for his wife. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson talks with entertainment journalist Chris Witherspoon about how race is playing out in the debate over what happened, and what should happen next.
Guest: Chris Witherspoon, entertainment journalist and founder/CEO of @PopViewers.
Podcast production by Sam Kim