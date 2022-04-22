Black Lives Matter: More Money, More Problems?
Some bereaved relatives and activists say a BLM founder’s spending breaks faith with the movement.
The Black Lives Matter movement has emerged as a major political force. Now, questionable spending by the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has sparked questions about whether key movement leaders have lost their way. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by Sean Campbell, an investigative journalist whose report on the foundation was published in New York Magazine. He addresses what he uncovered about the foundation’s finances, including the purchase of a $6 million dollar home in Malibu under the guidance of its former leader, Patrisse Cullors.
Guest: Sean Campbell, writer, and investigative journalist.
Podcast production by Jasmine Ellis