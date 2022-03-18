Are Oscars STILL So White?
Is the diverse 2022 Oscar class proof of progress, or just a good year?
This year, several Black artists have been nominated for Oscars, including Ariana DeBose, Aunjanue Ellis, Will Smith, and Denzel Washington. But there’s concern that diversity –in front of and behind the camera– hasn’t been fully embraced in Hollywood. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by April Reign, whose 2015 hashtag #OscarsSoWhite sparked a vigorous debate over inclusion in the film business. She addresses the state of her effort, and the work that still needs to be done to make entertainment better reflect America’s diverse reality.
Guest: April Reign, media strategist, and creator of the movement #OscarsSoWhite
