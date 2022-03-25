A Word … With Jason Johnson

Heroes, Victims, or Threats: Race and Refugees

Why governments set aside anti-refugee policies for white Ukrainians, and no one else.

White Ukrainians have been praised for defending their homeland, and embraced when they’re forced to leave. It’s a sharp contrast to what has faced Black Ukrainians, Syrians, Afghans, and others who have fled war zones. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by Patrick Gaspard, who served in the Obama administration, and currently leads the Center for American Progress. He addresses how race and ethnicity play out in the Ukrainian crisis, the U.S. response, and what’s at stake.

Guest: Patrick Gaspard, former U.S. Ambassador to South Africa, and the president and CEO of the Center for American Progress

Podcast production by Jasmine Ellis

America doesn’t need another conversation about race. At least, not the kind we’ve been having … the ones that are sparked by a crisis and move quickly from shock to empty promises to forgetting. No. What America needs are REAL conversations about race—ones that shine a light on the facts, the history, and the reality of how race plays out in our politics and society. That’s what Slate offers each week on A Word … with Jason Johnson. A veteran political commentator, Johnson will bring his incisive wit to thoughtful discussions with leaders, journalists, and other change-makers who will tell the truth about America’s challenges around race and offer ideas on the way forward.

