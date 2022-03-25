Heroes, Victims, or Threats: Race and Refugees
Why governments set aside anti-refugee policies for white Ukrainians, and no one else.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
White Ukrainians have been praised for defending their homeland, and embraced when they’re forced to leave. It’s a sharp contrast to what has faced Black Ukrainians, Syrians, Afghans, and others who have fled war zones. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by Patrick Gaspard, who served in the Obama administration, and currently leads the Center for American Progress. He addresses how race and ethnicity play out in the Ukrainian crisis, the U.S. response, and what’s at stake.
Guest: Patrick Gaspard, former U.S. Ambassador to South Africa, and the president and CEO of the Center for American Progress
Podcast production by Jasmine Ellis