Black Balled in the NFL?
Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says racism is keeping him out of the league. Can he prove it?
Episode Notes
The NFL claims that Black coaches are treated fairly in the league. But former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores is suing, saying he can’t get a job because of racial bias. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by Joel Anderson, co-host of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, to talk about the controversy, and the limits of the “Rooney Rule” in ending racism in hiring for NFL coaches.
Guest: Joel Anderson, co-host of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, and host of Slow Burn: The LA Riots
Podcast production by Jasmine Ellis