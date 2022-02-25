“Black City. White Paper.”
The Philadelphia Inquirer is taking on the city’s racism, starting with its own.
Episode Notes
Philadelphia may be the cradle of American democracy. But the city has a difficult history with race. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s new project, “A More Perfect Union,” is seeking to shed light on the city’s historic racism. It started with itself, acknowledging a history of its role in perpetuating racism in the opening story “Black City. White Paper.” On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by veteran political journalist Errin Haines. She’s leading the Inquirer’s year-long project to expose the bias at the foundation of Philadelphia’s institutions. They talk about what the city –and the country– could learn from the effort.
Guest: Errin Haines, veteran political journalist and a founder of The 19th*, a news non-profit focused on gender, politics, and policy.
Podcast production by Jasmine Ellis