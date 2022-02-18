A Word … With Jason Johnson

Porn and Prejudice

Is racism in pornography fueled by the shame and silence of its audience?

Pornography is more than a dirty secret. It’s a profitable one, making billions from American consumers each year. And like much of entertainment, it trafficks in damaging racial stereotypes. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by Dr. Carolyn West. She’s a psychology professor at the University of Washington who produced the documentary “Let Me Tell Ya’ll Bout Black Chicks: Images of Black Women in Pornography.” They discuss the often violent racism within the porn industry, and how that impacts the way society views African American sexuality.

