Porn and Prejudice
Is racism in pornography fueled by the shame and silence of its audience?
Episode Notes
Pornography is more than a dirty secret. It’s a profitable one, making billions from American consumers each year. And like much of entertainment, it trafficks in damaging racial stereotypes. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by Dr. Carolyn West. She’s a psychology professor at the University of Washington who produced the documentary “Let Me Tell Ya’ll Bout Black Chicks: Images of Black Women in Pornography.” They discuss the often violent racism within the porn industry, and how that impacts the way society views African American sexuality.
Guest: Dr. Carolyn West, Professor of Psychology at the University of Washington
Podcast production by Jasmine Ellis