Black Horror is Killing It
From “Candyman” to “Get Out,” Black filmmakers are escaping “the sunken place” to lead a renaissance in horror.
Episode Notes
For decades, it has been a running joke that Black characters were the first to die in horror movies. But movies like Nia DaCosta’s Candyman and Jordan Peele’s Get Out are rewriting the script, and creating horror villains and heroes who represent the real Black experience. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by Tananarive Due, an award-winning author and producer who teaches Black Horror and Afrofuturism at UCLA, to discuss the past and future of Black horror.
Guest: Tananarive Due, award-winning author, and producer who teaches Black Horror and Afrofuturism at UCLA
Podcast production by Jasmine Ellis