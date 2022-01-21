Home Robbery
Discrimination has cost Black home owners of billions of dollars of generational wealth. What can change that?
Episode Notes
In theory, the Fair Housing Act of 1968 outlawed all forms of real estate discrimination. In reality, Black home sellers often see their homes valued much lower than similar homes owned by whites. Andre Perry of the Brookings Instititution joins the show today to talk about the how real estate discrimination has robbed Black Americans billions of dollars in generational wealth, and what can be done to change it.
Guest: Andre Perry, Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution and author of Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in America’s Black Cities
Podcast production by Jasmine Ellis and Asha Saluja