Biden: Fighting or Failing on Voting Rights?
Why exasperated organizers skipped Biden’s “photo op” on voting rights in Georgia.
Episode Notes
President Biden and Vice President Harris made impassioned speeches in Georgia this week, calling voting rights a top political priority. But the grassroots organizers who helped turn Georgia in 2020 want more than words, and many refused to attend the president’s event. One of those people is Nsé Ufot, the CEO of the New Georgia Project voting rights group. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson talks with Ufot about dangers to voting rights, frustrations with Biden, and the dire consequences for people of color should voting protection efforts fail.
Guest: Nsé Ufot, CEO of the New Georgia Project
Podcast production by Jasmine Ellis