Should journalists work to end American racism, not just report on it? That’s what the Boston Globe’s new project, the Emancipator, is making its mission. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by its co–editor-in-chief Amber Payne. They discuss the Emancipator’s history and its vision for an anti-racist American future.

Guest: Amber Payne, co–editor in chief of the Emancipator at the Boston Globe

Podcast production by Jasmine Ellis

America doesn’t need another conversation about race. At least, not the kind we’ve been having … the ones that are sparked by a crisis and move quickly from shock to empty promises to forgetting. No. What America needs are REAL conversations about race—ones that shine a light on the facts, the history, and the reality of how race plays out in our politics and society. That’s what Slate offers each week on A Word … with Jason Johnson. A veteran political commentator, Johnson will bring his incisive wit to thoughtful discussions with leaders, journalists, and other change-makers who will tell the truth about America’s challenges around race and offer ideas on the way forward.

