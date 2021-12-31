Get Facts, Get Free: The Emancipator
American media has messed up race coverage for decades. Can the Emancipator change that?
Should journalists work to end American racism, not just report on it? That’s what the Boston Globe’s new project, the Emancipator, is making its mission. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by its co–editor-in-chief Amber Payne. They discuss the Emancipator’s history and its vision for an anti-racist American future.
Guest: Amber Payne, co–editor in chief of the Emancipator at the Boston Globe
Podcast production by Jasmine Ellis