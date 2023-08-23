Yevgeny Prigozhin “swims with the fishes,” as the crime boss said of Luca Brasi in The Godfather. The plane crash that killed him and nine others on Wednesday has all the appearances of a mob hit.

We shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves. The crash might have been an accident. (Also, as of publication time, only eight bodies had been found at the site where the plane went down, according to the state-owned news agency RIA Novosti.)

But if it was what it seems to be, it’s a sign that Russia’s Mob-Boss-in-Chief, Vladimir Putin, is still very much in charge—and that those who think otherwise, who see countersigns of a loosening grip, are indulging in wishful thinking.

For a while, it looked as if Putin had come to terms with Prigozhin, that he might let the kingpin of Russia’s largest, wealthiest militia group hang on to his African foothold and recover the assets that were confiscated after Prigozhin’s attempted coup in June. This week, Prigozhin appeared to give his first video address since the mutiny, in which he vowed to make Africa “more free” and “Russia even greater on every continent.”

But just as Don Philip Tattaglia of The Godfather had one of his goons plunge a knife in the back of Brasi’s hand when he pretended to join his gang—while another goon choked him to death—Don Putin seems to have had a team of his underlings sabotage, or otherwise bring down, Prigozhin’s private jet. It went down on Wednesday while flying over the Tver region of Russia, near Moscow.

Or, again, so it seems. It may be that reports of Prigozhin’s death are premature. His name was among the 10 on the plane’s passenger manifest, but if no more bodies are recovered, it opens up the question: Could the wily Prigozhin have taken another plane?

If so, his role in the latest plot twist would be more like that of Vito Corleone—shot five times while buying some fruit, yet he survives, perhaps to mount another revolt in the near future.

Whatever the cause of the crash and whatever Prigozhin’s fate in it, many in Russia’s elites—a hotbed of conspiracy theories, because Russia has been a land of many conspiracies throughout its 1,000-year history—will see it as Putin’s murderous revenge.

Just this week, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, head of Russian aerospace forces, who at least knew of Prigozhin plot and may have been part of it, and who has been under house arrest since the mutiny, was formally ousted from his post. Killing Prigozhin on top of that step would send a bold signal to those pondering future coups: The man in charge is not to be trifled with or underestimated.