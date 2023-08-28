The Worst State in the Country for Voting Rights Just Got Even Worse

In Tennessee, Jim Crow is alive and well. The state’s felony disenfranchisement voter-suppression regime is living proof.

Felony disenfranchisement has long been a stain on our democracy. The practice, a destructive backlash against Black voting power, strips the freedom to vote from Americans if they have a past felony conviction.

Felony disenfranchisement laws worked as designed, carrying racial discrimination in the criminal legal system into our democracy to silence Black voters. And these laws still serve that purpose today, stripping Black citizens of the freedom to vote at more than three times the rate of the general population nationwide.

Tennessee, with the most convoluted voting rights restoration process and, by extension, the highest rate of Black disenfranchisement of any state in the nation, has been the poster child for the ruinous consequences of these laws.

Then, last month, the state Elections Division brought its voter suppression to another level.

In a quietly administered guidance with grave repercussions, Tennessee’s Elections Division willfully and unilaterally misinterpreted a recent state Supreme Court case that dealt with out-of-state felony convictions, issuing new guidance that essentially shuts down the state’s voting rights restoration process.

The illogical new procedure forces individuals who have lost the right to vote because of a felony conviction to go through both Tennessee’s administrative voting rights restoration process (called a Certificate of Restoration, or COR) and to seek to restore their full rights of citizenship through a gubernatorial pardon or court petition.

This effectively closes the door to voting rights restoration for more than 470,000 Tennesseans, disproportionately silencing the voices of Black and brown Tennesseans. In addition to having the highest per capita rate of voter disenfranchisement in the country, the state has the second-largest disenfranchised population in the country, next only to Florida, and disenfranchises more than 9 percent of its voting population.

Now, Tennessee has become just one of three states—joining Mississippi and Virginia—that imposes discretionary and virtually permanent disenfranchisement on its returning citizens.

How did this happen? In 2006, the state Legislature created the administrative Certificate of Restoration process to make rights restoration nondiscretionary. Instead of an expensive, inaccessible, and ultimately arbitrary court-based restoration process, the COR would ensure that all Tennesseans with past convictions who met certain requirements could restore their right to vote. In practice, the process was error-ridden and arbitrary—which is why we sued Tennessee in 2020 seeking to make the process more accessible, transparent, and uniform.

Now, though, the Tennessee Elections Division has spat on the Legislature’s intent—and in the face of Tennesseans—by enacting these 100-foot-high hurdles. The freedom to vote shouldn’t be contingent on having a lawyer or the ability to obtain a pardon. Every American should have the freedom to vote.

Voting and other forms of civic participation are essential to feeling a sense of belonging and acceptance in society. Felony disenfranchisement serves no legitimate purpose within the criminal legal system and actually hinders rehabilitation and reentry. In fact, research shows that rights restoration promotes public safety.

Tennesseans with felony convictions contribute to their communities, pay taxes, and send their children to Tennessee’s schools. They deserve to have a voice in their local, state, and federal government.

Gov. Bill Lee can make one half of the process easier and follow in the footsteps of his friend and fellow Republican, Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa, to use his clemency power to restore civil rights more broadly. The Legislature can also reassert its authority and clarify the 2006 law that created the nondiscretionary rights-restoration process in the first place.

But, until that happens, this is a five-alarm fire for democracy in Tennessee.

The Division of Elections’ decision will particularly silence the voices of low-income Tennesseans and Tennesseans of color, who are already overrepresented in the state’s criminal legal system. And hundreds of thousands of Tennessee citizens will lose their right to participate in their democracy and to have a say in who represents them.

If Tennessee was still a democracy before last month, it can’t be considered one now.