Trump’s March Trial Date in D.C. Is Not Budging, No Matter What He Tries

Donald Trump’s first lawyer and reviled early mentor, Roy Cohn, famously observed: “Don’t tell me what the law is, tell me who the judge is.” While Cohn was reportedly referring to the corruption then existing in the New York state judiciary, the quote only minimally overstates the courtroom reality even in today’s most ethical and respected courts of law—who the judge is generally is key to the outcome.

That insight was reinforced this morning in when Judge Tanya Chutkan, the federal judge presiding over the indictment charging the former president with seeking to overturn the 2020 election, set a trial date of March 4, 2024—some two years earlier than the April 2026 date requested by attorneys for the former president.

Although the schedule creates near-impossible realities for Team Trump, as noted below, there is no realistic appeal, despite the former president’s immediate threat to do so. As a former federal law clerk in the same D.C. District Court, and a federal prosecutor and white-collar defense lawyer for the decades that followed, I can report that there is nothing more sacred to a federal judge than his or her courtroom calendar. Absent unusual elements that do not exist in this case, the date selected by Judge Chutkan will be changed only if she says so.

With that in mind, let’s address a few of the painful realities that the March 2024 trial date creates for Donald Trump.

First, in a problem second only to the great strength of the case against a client about to be tried in an unfavorable venue, the defense is now under unimaginable time pressure.

Given the enormous scope of discovery already provided, the trial team will have their work cut out for them trying to digest it all and preparing to address the same at a trial six months away. Many thousands of additional hours will be consumed by the drafting of pretrial motions addressed to the indictment, the evidence provided in discovery, and the unique aspects of the case itself. There are time constraints on these as well: Judge Chutkan set a Nov. 6 deadline for filings on non-evidentiary motions. However the pretrial filings are decided by Judge Chutkan, additional efforts by the losing side requesting that the D.C. Circuit reverse these decisions, and then seeking Supreme Court review, would require many thousands of additional hours.

In this regard, few pretrial motions are appealable, but defense counsel will surely take the position that at least some are “interlocutory” and thus appealable. Given the extraordinary speed with which the D.C. Circuit affirmed Judge Beryl Howell’s denial of Evan Corcoran’s claims of privilege earlier this year, while these filings will take time to create, they will likely be disposed of quickly enough to not impact the trial date.

Making the time pressure even more intense, given the uncontrollable nature of the client, additional time-consuming efforts to prevent him from being held in contempt of the court-imposed protective order will likely take away even more precious time that cannot be recouped. Not only would Trump’s contemptable conduct not push back the trial date, given warnings already given by Judge Chutkan, it could have the opposite result.

Second, the firm trial date seriously impinges on Trump’s campaign to return to the Oval Office even before the trial begins in March.

In federal cases, juries are typically selected much faster (in hours) than in most states (in days) because in federal court the voire dire—questions asked of jurors to “speak the truth”—is conducted by the judge, not the lawyers. Counsel for both sides present the court with questions they want the prospective jurors to be asked, but whether and how these questions will be addressed are strictly up to the judge.

In highly publicized cases, the voire dire takes much longer, and of course it is difficult to imagine a publicity problem more difficult to screen than the one with Donald Trump. Adding the fact that the Trump jury will be anonymous and thus take a little longer to select, it is reasonable to expect jury selection to take a week or more.

As such, unless he is allowed to waive his physical presence at jury selection—a long shot—Donald Trump will be off the campaign trail shortly before Super Tuesday, through perhaps late April or early May of 2024, assuming a trial of least one month followed by jury deliberations taking an unknown number of additional days.

Finally, the media messaging that Trump’s campaign will require in his absence from campaign and fundraising events will be drowned out by daily trial reports deluging the voting public with evidence of his criminality. While previous indictment news cycles have bolstered his fundraising and polling among GOP voters, it’s unclear how this will all play once there’s actually a trial taking place. Even if Republicans somehow remain coalesced around Trump, and he ends this period as the presumptive GOP nominee, it is a reality that hardly promises to help him avoid jail, let alone obtain the presidency.

In sum, today was a really bad day for Team Trump.

That Judge Chutkan’s forceful control over the proceedings brings to the fore the insight of the man who mentored a young Donald Trump in developing his well-documented disdain for the rule of law is both ironic and consequential. While nothing will ever remove that disdain, it is about to be accompanied by a realization by the former president that his lifelong, frighteningly successful ability to evade justice is nearing the end.