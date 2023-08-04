Why This Trump Prosecution Feels Like the Scariest

It’s impossible to read the third (but probably not final) indictment of former President Donald J. Trump without feeling that something is profoundly different, and also deeply worrying, this time around. In some sense, the crimes he is accused of have ascended—or perhaps descended—from the workaday efforts of your average real estate mogul to secretly pay off an adult film actor in the Manhattan filing, to the Three Stooges document shufflings of a dumb guy and his valet attempting to hide stolen tchotchkes and sundry nuclear secrets from federal investigators in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, to a deeply serious and frighteningly over-lawyered attempt to steal a presidency and violate the rights of tens of millions of American voters.

If history truly does repeat itself first as tragedy, then as farce, the sad conclusion to this past week’s legal filings is that the farcical happened first, and even second, but the third time was in fact deadly serious. And that arc signals that the most serious violence of Trumpism could be yet to come.

Commenters have noticed that the giddy rubbernecking around the Alvin Bragg indictment and arraignment last April had largely fallen away by the time the former president arrived in a D.C. federal courthouse this week. No slapstick memes about bathroom chandeliers, no adolescent snickering about presidential genitalia and prison garb. To read this week’s 45-page indictment is to be freshly gutted by the events chronicled by the Jan. 6 committee report, and to be vaulted back into the days and weeks in which it seemed entirely possible that Trump would refuse to leave office, and that his most ardent supporters would gleefully provide him the violent assist.

Adam Serwer writes that the difference this time is that Republicans who could bat away financial misconduct and the retention of classified government documents are now claiming that it’s not a coup if a Republican does it:

The majority of conservative elites … retains some philosophical commitment to democracy and self-governance. They have nevertheless repeatedly failed the most basic test of democratic citizenship posed to them, defending the right of their public to choose their leaders.

In the failure to seek any consequences, first at the impeachment stage and now at the criminal stage, the pillars of the law-and-order GOP, from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to implicated House Republicans to the right-wing media, will guarantee that he remains atop their party, threatening to regain power and pave the path for future Trump imitators to gain power using Trumpist methods.

Mark Joseph Stern and I noted earlier this week that the difference this time is that while many lawyers, including lifelong conservative stalwarts, told Trump no, as is plain from the indictment, sufficient numbers told him to go ahead, and scant few of them have suffered repercussions at the hands of the conservative legal movement. Some continue to do the work of democracy subversion, with broad support. Trump had seemingly no lawyers willing to help him hide nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago, but a jolly band of them happy to overturn an election even as they knew they were lying and believed that violence would ensue. It’s not just the fact that there were lawyers willing to support and inflame the coup that chills us this time around. It’s that a GOP dismisses that, too, as a superficial concern.

But maybe beyond the failures of the Republican Party, the field of GOP presidential hopefuls, and the conservative legal movement to take seriously this moment—in which democracy itself rattled along a knife’s edge—what feels different this time is that the co-conspirators walk proudly among us now. Polling shows that almost half of Republicans would vote for Trump even if he were convicted for attempting to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. Trump himself crowed that, given the support he has garnered despite three successive indictments, a fourth would rocket him to the presidency. Which is why the widespread academic agreement that Jack Smith’s filing about the events surrounding Jan. 6 is lean and accessible and bulletproof is still an ancillary question. The bulk of the new worry is over whether this third criminal case will change any minds in a climate in which every claim about a “weaponized Justice Department” has become an instant, stand-alone refutation of every future criminal charge. As we have said before, lawyers lawyering about the rule of law is sometimes just so much Order Muppet wish-casting. Will a jury, the country, and the world fall in line around this particular federal prosecution when recent history teaches that many—if not most—Americans seem to be able to metabolize Trump’s criming (and his myriad uninventive excuses for his criming) faster than the law can begin to metabolize his crimes?

Perhaps, then, in this endless swirl of inchoate feelings around whether, at some juncture, the rule of law will catch up to Donald J. Trump, the takeaway is that the special counsel has done his level best to make it matter. Now the courts and the evidence will take up the task of making it matter, and the people around you will be forced to make, yet again, a decision as to whether they care. And the reason this present moment feels so slippery and precarious is that since Donald Trump came down that fateful escalator to hoodwink us all in 2015, we have learned that the work of forcing our friends and neighbors to care about the danger this one man presents to our entire democracy is often fruitless. We have learned that demanding that everyone care about how all of that might turn out next time, with better lawyers and more radical elected officials, codes as boring at best and hysterical at worst.

We love the criminal trial for the same reason Shakespeare and Court TV loved them: morality plays, gripping narratives, heroes and villains, and the story that begins and middles and ends. But to continue to count on this prosecution or the next to redeem American democracy from American detachment is starting to feel like folly. This most recent indictment is the most painful, in short, not just because the stakes are undoubtedly the highest, as they surely are. It’s the most painful because we must reckon with the fact that if we continue to care, paraphrasing Jay Rosen, more about the horse race than the stakes, then the stakes of losing this time are unfathomable. This time it isn’t about losing a trial, which may or may not happen. It’s about potentially winning the trial and somehow still losing democracy itself.