Wow, Trump’s Legal Fees Are Enormous. They’re Only Going to Get Worse.

Donald Trump’s political action committee has spent more than $40 million on legal fees related to his and his associates’ legal troubles during the first half of 2023, according to the Washington Post. That’s a staggering amount, and worth pausing for a second to consider.

Let’s say, for example, that Trump paid his lawyers an average of $1,200 an hour—the kind of fee one might pay for a partner at a major New York firm. Forty million dollars could pay for 33,300 hours of such work. That’s 833 40-hour work weeks—or 16 years of work. And that’s assuming only top-dollar attorneys. For perspective, in 2021 and 2022 combined, the Trump PAC spent just $16 million on legal matters.

Advertisement

It makes sense that Trump’s legal fees would have gotten a little out of hand. At this point, the cases against him are sprawling and complex, stemming from three separate federal criminal indictments, as well as charges at the state level. And a host of his associates need their own legal support for their roles in the scandals. The amount of raw material—interviews, video and audio recordings, and other documents from countless interactions involving countless potential witnesses all over the country—that his legal teams will need to gather and review is itself overwhelming. And that’s all before even putting together a legal defense, or considering the myriad other legal needs of a presidential campaign. According to NBC News, Trump’s PAC has paid more than 40 law firms for legal work in 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

So while $40 million is a lot, that number will only continue to grow. Trump’s lawyers have to respond to a total of 78 criminal charges. They’ll need to look over not just evidence involving mishandled classified documents and falsified business records, but also a plot to overturn an entire presidential election. They’re huge charges.

And Trump’s campaign is already showing the toll of such complex legal battles. Trump’s PAC, Save America, started last year with $105 million and now has less than $4 million, according to the New York Times. Not all of that comes from legal fees, but a significant portion does—according to NBC News, legal matters ate up two-thirds of the PAC’s spending in the first six months of 2023. Save America found itself so unexpectedly cash-strapped that it requested the refund of a $60 million donation it sent to the MAGA Inc. super PAC, which supports Trump’s campaign but is not directed by Trump himself. (Save America had sent the money to MAGA Inc. in the first place as a workaround: Save America is not itself allowed to spend money on campaign ads.) MAGA Inc. has already returned some $12 million to Save America, which, according to the Times, accounts for about half a year’s fundraising for the super PAC. This refund request, the Times reported, is extremely unusual.

Advertisement

Related From Slate Why This Trump Prosecution Feels Like the Scariest Read More

There are two things this transfer tells us. First, the obvious: that Trump’s legal expenditures are enormous. But second, the slightly less obvious: that his campaign has been forced to focus substantially more energy on legal matters than actual promotion of the candidate. This is partly due to legal desperation, but also partly due to a lack of concern over political matters. In the GOP primary, Ron DeSantis is polling around 17 percent compared to Trump’s 54. No one else is even registering as a competitor. Right now, winning over Republican voters is simply not Trump’s top priority.

Advertisement

On Truth Social on Friday morning, Donald Trump complained about the legal cases’ siphoning off of funds and energy, arguing it unfairly disadvantaged him.

Advertisement

CRAZY! My political opponent has hit me with a barrage of weak lawsuits, including D.A., A.G., and others, which require massive amounts of my time & money to adjudicate. Resources that would have gone into Ads and Rallies, will now have to be spent fighting these Radical Left Thugs in numerous courts throughout the Country. I am leading in all Polls, including against Crooked Joe, but this is not a level playing field. It is Election Interference, & the Supreme Court must intercede. MAGA!

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s not clear if his intention here is to raise more funds or just vent, but if it’s the former, it would make some sense: Trump typically sees fundraising bonanzas in the days just after his indictments.

Advertisement

But while Trump may be able to fundraise off of his legal troubles, those appeals don’t seem to be enough to compensate for losses. A group of Trump’s allies are currently creating a legal defense fund to support Trump’s associates. Nor are they enough to ward off criticism from his detractors and rivals. A Washington Post op-ed argued that the financial strain made him “an unviable candidate.” Ron DeSantis’ campaign pushed messages about “MAGA grandmas” being “scammed” into paying his legal bills. And former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a floundering presidential candidate, shared his own advice for the former president on Fox: “How about go down the street—maybe just sells Trump Tower and pay for his legal fees that way.”