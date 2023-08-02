Former President Donald Trump, after a couple of warm-up indictments, was just hit with The Big One from the Justice Department: Four counts relating to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

And while Trump is the only defendant named in this indictment, he couldn’t have done all the things he attempted alone.

The indictment, which a grand jury handed up on Thursday, also lists six (apparently uncharged) co-conspirators who assisted “him in his criminal efforts to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election and retain power.” While they are unnamed in the indictment, many of the quotes and activities attributed to them in the document have been previously reported.

Co-Conspirator 1 is described as “an attorney who was willing to spread knowingly false claims and pursue strategies that the Defendant’s 2020 re-election campaign attorneys would not.” I mean, you already know this one is, right?

Among the quotes ascribed to Co-Conspirator 1 is this infamous one—spoken to the Arizona House Speaker, Rusty Bowers, in an effort to persuade him to use the legislature to circumvent the normal ascertainment of electors in the state: “We don’t have the evidence, but we have lots of theories.” Co-Conspirator 1 is also referenced as a person who gave a crazy presentation on Dec. 3 to a judiciary subcommittee of the Georgia state Senate, a presentation that’s gotten one person in particular into quite a bit of trouble down in Georgia. That person is Rudy Giuliani. Co-Conspirator 1’s melting hair dye is all over this indictment.

Co-Conspirator 2 is described as “an attorney who devised and attempted to implement a strategy to leverage the Vice President’s ceremonial role overseeing certification proceeding to obstruct the certification of the presidential election.”

This co-conspirator makes many appearances in the 45-page indictment, and is quoted, in particular, as telling Rusty Bowers (again) that he, the co-conspirator, “‘[didn’t] know enough about facts on the ground’ in Arizona, but nonetheless told the Arizona House Speaker to decertify and ‘let the courts sort it out.’” That is a quote, according to Bowers, from lawyer John Eastman, who indeed devised the legal theory that Mike Pence determined to be illegal.

Co-Conspirator 3 is described as “an attorney whose unfounded claims of election fraud the Defendant privately acknowledged to others sounded ‘crazy.’ Nonetheless, the Defendant embraced and publicly amplified Co-Conspirator 3’s disinformation.”

Trump called lawyer Sidney Powell “crazy” and indeed continued to publicly amplify her disinformation. The indictment mentions how this co-conspirator sent all sort of crazy emails about unnamed voting machine companies and was constantly suing people, like the governor of Georgia, over made-up nonsense. That’s our Sid, in a nutshell.

Co-Conspirator 4 is “a Justice Department official who worked on civil matters”—worked on civil matters, burn!—”and who, with the Defendant, attempted to use the Justice Department to open sham election crime investigations and influence state legislatures with knowingly false claims of election fraud.”

The indictment notes that he went behind the Acting Attorney General’s back to contact the White House with all sorts of illegal ideas, for which he was repeatedly reprimanded by his superiors. Trump of course liked this co-conspirator, and spoke with him, on one occasion, for about three minutes on Dec. 27, 2020. On that afternoon, Trump told the acting Attorney General, Jeffrey Rosen, that “people tell me [Co-Conspirator 4] is great. I should put him in.” Meaning, into DOJ leadership. This is what Trump said about Jeffrey Clark, an assistant attorney general for the Environment and Natural Resources Division, and he was not unsubtly threatening Rosen’s job should he refuse to do Trump’s bidding. Clark was never elevated to acting Attorney General, though, as the entire Justice Department leadership threatened to resign en masse at the prospect.

Co-Conspirator 5 is described as “an attorney who assisted in devising and attempting to implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification proceeding.”

The indictment recognizes this co-co (yes, that’s going to be our shorthand from co-conspirator from here-on out) as the author of the “December 9 Memorandum (‘Fraudulent Elector Instructions”),” which “consisted of Co-Conspirator 5’s instructions on how fraudulent electors could mimic legitimate electors in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.” The memo’s author is lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, a.k.a. the Cheese Bro from Chez Breaux.

Co-Conspirator 6 is described as “a political consultant who helped implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification proceeding.”

This co-co is described in a sort of coordinative role, and as someone who attempted to confirm the phone numbers of six senators that Co-Conspirator 1 had been tasked to pressure into further delaying certification. But there’s not enough information in the indictment to determine conclusively who it is. If you would like to see who other people think Co-Conspirator 6 is, visit one of your various lousy social media apps and enter “co-conspirator 6” into the search bar.