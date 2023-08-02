Why Trump Is the Most Furious About This Indictment

The third time is definitely not the charm for the former president. Donald Trump was charged on Tuesday by DOJ special prosecutor Jack Smith for crimes allegedly committed in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The charges come just two weeks after Trump himself announced on his social media site Truth Social that he received a “target letter” from DOJ investigators.

Unsurprisingly, the former president is not happy. “This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election,” read a statement from his 2024 presidential campaign. It went on to compare the latest charges brought against him to “Nazi Germany in the 1930’s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes.” According to insiders, this indictment has Trump “extremely angry and unsettled,” which journalist Maggie Haberman suggested might be because it involves more of his personal associates and colleagues.

In typical Trump fashion, the president sent out a flurry of statements Tuesday deflecting any responsibility, through both his 2024 presidential campaign apparatus and on Truth Social. “President Trump has always followed the law and the Constitution, with advice from many highly accomplished attorneys,” read one Trump campaign statement. It’s still unclear if any of those attorneys, some of whom are likely the co-conspirators listed in the indictment, will be charged for their roles in attempting to help the president unlawfully hold onto power.

Perhaps adding to his angst, Trump’s other indictments were brought in New York City and in Florida. This one is closer to the White House, something that was also not lost on the president: “Now they’re hoping that they’ve finally dealt the final blow by indicting me in the belly of the beast: Washington, D.C.,” another Trump campaign statement noted.

Shortly after Smith appeared on television to announce his charges, the former president took to Truth Social again, to imply that the timing was suspect. “Why didn’t they bring this ridiculous case 2.5 years ago?,” Trump wrote. “They wanted it right in the middle of my campaign, that’s why!” The charges, while all coming to fruition around the same time, are the result of thorough investigations.

Trump’s PAC, Make America Great Again, also emailed its supporters on Tuesday evening, and tried to bring attention to the “Biden Crime Family” by accusing Joe Biden of weaponizing the DOJ in an effort to weaken his political opponent: “The good news is—President Trump is undeterred and his unprecedented American First movement will carry him back to the White House, where he will dismantle the Deep State and bring the Biden Crime Family to justice.”

Trump’s other two indictments have helped him with fundraising, with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment announcement bringing his campaign $15.4 million. His second indictment, also courtesy of the DOJ in charges related to classified documents, brought the Trump campaign about $6 million.

Naturally, Trump used his third indictment to again try to bring in some cash. “Please make a contribution to show that you will NEVER SURRENDER our country to tyranny as the Deep State thugs try to JAIL me for life—for 1,500 percent impact,” he emailed his supporters. But as my colleague Alexander Sammon recently noted, Trump is diverting at least 10 percent of his donations toward his growing legal bills. So far, that sum has been $56 million—and there’s still one indictment expected to come.