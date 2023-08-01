Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., on three counts of conspiracy and one count of obstruction. The charges were filed by special counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed to conduct an independent investigation of the ex-president by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November 2022.

The indictment is Trump’s third in 2023, but the first to cover alleged crimes committed during his attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump is accused of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. Six unnamed co-conspirators are also accused of helping him.

Advertisement

Trump was also indicted in June by Smith’s office on charges of unlawfully retaining classified documents and for obstructing the government’s efforts to take possession of the material in question. That case was filed in Florida because the documents were held at Trump’s residence in the Mar-a-Lago resort in the city of Palm Beach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related From Slate Which Case Against Trump Is Most Likely To Stick? Read More

In April, Trump was charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg with falsifying business records in order to conceal a 2016 payment he made to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels in exchange for her agreement not to publicly discuss her claim that the two had a sexual affair. The former president has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

Trump’s average in Republican presidential primary polling increased about 10 percentage points after his first indictment and has remained at or around that level since. He currently leads Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by 37 points in national polls of the GOP primary electorate.