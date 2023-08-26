Slate’s guide to the most important figures in politics this week.
Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, a politics newsletter that must ask: Which of these charged RICO co-conspirators has the most “I’m running for the border” look in their mug shot? The priest guy does not look pleased … but we’ve got to go with Cheesy the Chesebro.
Yes, Donald Trump and most of his friends were booked for crimes this week. But we also had a debate between the people who are going to lose to Trump. Who might lose by more, and who might lose by less? Shockingly, the plane of the guy who briefly attempted a coup against Vladimir Putin blew up, sending Trump back to the drawing board in his search for his next secretary of education. Kevin McCarthy’s life remains challenging.
Let us begin with the punchy Twitch streamer who, weirdly, assumed control of the debate.
1. Vivek RamaswamyA most effective troll.
Rather than jumping into a play-by-play, let’s zoom in on the direness of the situation right now. Donald Trump is blowing all of his competitors out of the water in every state and national poll. We’re half a year into this. And this week, his competitors devoted the biggest evening of the campaign so far to making Vivek Ramaswamy the focal point of the race. It wasn’t just that Ramaswamy—who’s essentially a clone of Ben Shapiro but with the capacity for laughter—himself poked and prodded the rest of the field into going after him. Candidates like Chris Christie, Mike Pence, and Nikki Haley all clearly went into the debate with a plan to go after Ramaswamy, because he’s seen a small uptick in the polls recently. Think about where things are if these three candidates, each of whom has been on the scene for a while and is impeccably credentialed to serve as president, are attacking the snickering manifestation of a neon cryptocurrency-branded hat to make some “buzz” for themselves during the debate. Did elevating Ramaswamy, however, advance the goal of nominating someone other than Donald Trump, a regular election loser, for president? All it did was upgrade Ramaswamy’s post-campaign job prospects from podcast host to Trump’s commerce secretary.
2. Donald TrumpEven in 2023: this guy!!!
We’ve been watching Donald Trump do what he needs to do to sop up public attention for some 40 years, and watching it acutely for the past eight years. And still, this week was one of his most creative masterworks in attention-sucking we’ve seen yet. He made himself the main story of the first presidential debate by not going to the first presidential debate. Instead, he did an online interview with Tucker Carlson where Trump had to play the reasonable one, saying that Jeffrey Epstein probably just killed himself because he didn’t have nice houses anymore. He then stomped on any debate postgame discussion his rivals may have gotten by turning himself in to Fulton County Jail and doing the “blue steel” look from Zoolander for his mug shot, which he then posted as his first tweet since Jan. 8, 2021. This is boundary-pushing stuff. Just imagine the gags he’s going to come up with when he’s in jail.
3. Ron DeSantisWe’ve got mega squish issues.
The supposed main alternative to Trump was not the star of the show Wednesday night. Although that’s not a stirring measure of how seriously DeSantis’ rivals take him, it might have been for the best. Because whenever DeSantis was on the spot, he was a total squish. He couldn’t give straight answers on whether he would continue sending military aid to Ukraine, whether Pence did the right thing on Jan. 6, 2021, whether he would support a federal abortion ban, or whether human activity contributes to climate change. To be fair to him, he’s under more pressure than, say, Ramaswamy, who can commit to whatever full-id position he wants. He’s just out there to have some laughs and grow the brand. DeSantis is actually trying to win the presidency, and to do that he has to maintain broad Republican coalitional support while preserving general election viability. But this unconvincing squishiness has been a problem for DeSantis since his first screw-up on Ukraine policy months ago. Sure, he’s extremely comfortable when he gets to talk about killing people. Who isn’t? In the gray areas, though, he melts.
4. Nikki HaleyBuying more time.
If any real (i.e., non-Vivek) candidate improved her position in the race, it was Haley. Several times, she performed the near-impossible task of speaking to the crowd like an adult without being pelted with tomatoes. She is the first candidate the Surge can recall earning rapturous applause for telling an opponent (Viv) that they have no foreign policy experience. There were a couple of other moments of truth too. During a debate about whether to pass a federal abortion ban, she noted that there wouldn’t be the votes in Congress to do such a thing. (Envision congressional reporters, alone on their couches, doing fist pumps when the topic turns to Senate vote counting.) She also laid out the case against Trump in a matter-of-fact way that too many other candidates are either too coy, or too explosive (Christie), to do: “We have to look at the fact that three-quarters of Americans don’t want a rematch between Trump and Biden,” Haley said. “And we have to face the fact that Trump is the most disliked politician in America. We can't win a general election that way.” The performance could extend Haley’s thus-far flat campaign, and potentially earn her another look from the donor class that increasingly views DeSantis as a lemon and Tim Scott as too cautious to mount a viable challenge.
5. Kevin McCarthyShutdown season awaits.
Congress still has another week of summer camp to go. When everyone returns after Labor Day, though, the month will build toward a government shutdown. With the House and Senate still at complete odds over spending levels for the next fiscal year, McCarthy has told his conference his plan is to pass a continuing resolution—a temporary government-funding bill that keeps spending at current levels—running through early December while the larger spending agreement is negotiated. In short order, McCarthy’s nemeses in the conservative House Freedom Caucus came out with their response: No. In a statement, the HFC said it would “refuse” to continue funding the government, for any length of time, at the existing funding levels that it considers reprehensibly bloated. The caucus also would oppose any continuing resolution that didn’t include its border bill, address the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, or end “woke” Pentagon policies. This rather inflexible position presents McCarthy with two options ahead of the Sept. 30 funding deadline: He could put the continuing resolution through December on the floor and pass it with a mix of Democratic and Republican votes, which would irritate the HFC and put his speakership in danger. Or McCarthy could let the Freedom Caucus have its shutdown, allow its members to eat dirt from the media and their Republican colleagues for a couple of weeks, and eventually offer some token concession before reopening the government. Which sounds more likely to you? America, it’s time to dust off the ol’ shutdown pants. (??)
6. Yevgeny PrigozhinYou know, it could have been anything.
Some things you just cannot see coming. The ascendance of television host Donald Trump to the American presidency. Man walking on the moon! The collapse of the 2023 New York Mets super-team. (Ayy, the Mets!) But never has the Surge been so caught off guard as when former Wagner Group mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private plane crashed this week, presumably killing him and nine others. A couple of months ago, he led a march on Moscow against the Russian state (before wussing out), and now, what, his plane blows up? It’s like how all those other Russians with whom Vladimir Putin had a beef kept slipping on banana peels off their balconies. We know that it wasn’t Putin who did this; he pinkie-swore Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that he wouldn’t kill Prigozhin after the mutiny, and even sent condolences to the rebel’s family. It’s just one of those things.
7. Doug BurgumLet’s get into this Achilles situation.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum participated in the Republican debate on Wednesday; he was fine, whatever. His eyebrows looked magnificent. But we do need to devote a wee bit of space to considering whether he is, underneath the Midwestern nice act, maybe a bit nuts. First: He and his staff participated in a pickup basketball game the night before the biggest evening of his presidential race, one for which he had paid his own donors to secure a spot. This was a questionable decision, because the only certain thing that happens when people play pickup basketball is the following rapid sequence of sounds: squeak-squeak-squeak-squeaksqueaksqueak-scream-squeak-“HOLD UP.” Of course Burgum tore his Achilles tendon on Tuesday. Nevertheless, he still participated in the two-hour debate, on his own feet, without appearing to be in pain. He likely got whatever the best rich-person pain drug on the market is to get through the debate. But what if he didn’t take any pain reliever? What if the pain fueled him? Did he purposefully tear his Achilles? What if tearing his Achilles is the only way he can truly feel alive? The Surge will continue to monitor this situation.