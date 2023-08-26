Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, a politics newsletter that must ask: Which of these charged RICO co-conspirators has the most “I’m running for the border” look in their mug shot? The priest guy does not look pleased … but we’ve got to go with Cheesy the Chesebro.





Yes, Donald Trump and most of his friends were booked for crimes this week. But we also had a debate between the people who are going to lose to Trump. Who might lose by more, and who might lose by less? Shockingly, the plane of the guy who briefly attempted a coup against Vladimir Putin blew up, sending Trump back to the drawing board in his search for his next secretary of education. Kevin McCarthy’s life remains challenging.





Let us begin with the punchy Twitch streamer who, weirdly, assumed control of the debate.