Which political actors did our internet-fried brain manage to read about this week, though? Donald Trump is still figuring out whether to participate in the first presidential debate or to watch it from the toilet television while eating a hamburger. Mike Pence finally made the debate by giving the media what they want. Ron DeSantis’ latest reboot is a reboot of the word reboot. There is a sad Democrat in California.
First, though, let’s start with the guy who blew this week’s big election.
1. Frank LaRose… Frank RaLose.
This week, Ohio voters went to the polls to vote on a referendum that would have raised the threshold for successful ballot initiatives from a simple majority to 60 percent of the vote and rejected it. It was widely viewed as an effort to block passage of a ballot initiative this November that would enshrine abortion and other women’s health rights in the state constitution, overriding the state’s current six-week abortion ban. The Ohio Republican most championing passage of the issue was Ohio Secretary of State (and Senate candidate) Frank LaRose, who anchored his political future to the vote. Republicans behind the effort, for fear of awakening Democrats’ high-turnout college-educated base, had tried to argue that this wasn’t entirely about abortion—that it was really about making it harder for out-of-state “special interest groups” to influence state policy, or that it would prevent the libs from forcing your sweet Ohio child to undergo gender reassignment surgery. LaRose himself screwed up this strategy in June, however, when he said that “this is 100 percent about keeping a radical pro-abortion amendment out of our constitution.” LaRose’s Senate rivals are pouncing on him for screwing up the messaging; LaRose is saying that those rivals—Matt Dolan and Bernie Moreno, who are both quite wealthy—didn’t spend enough to try to pass the measure. Senate primary blame-spreading aside, though, this is another data point of Republicans’ post-Dobbs conundrum where mere mention of the word abortion sends Democrats sprinting to the polls to vote against (a) Republicans and (b) things Republicans want to do.
2. Joe BidenThe two looming impeachment questions.
There are two questions for if/when House Republicans impeach Joe Biden, and neither of them is “has he committed an impeachable offense?” The first is a matter of scheduling. When is Trump on trial for any of his various charges, and will any of these trials come before the election? If a trial happens in, say, January, then that is when House Republicans will try to impeach Joe Biden as political corruption counterprogramming. The second question is: What do these moderates need to supply their votes toward impeachment? As we know—as we all know!—Speaker Kevin McCarthy holds a slim margin in his majority. And as NBC News reported this week, moderates and vulnerable members are not yet sold on impeaching Biden for his role in having fathered Hunter Biden. The most targeted Republican members—mainly from New York and California—are being total sticks in the mud. “So the question to me right now is do the investigations—are they producing enough facts and evidence that warrant taking it to the next step?” Rep. Mike Lawler, a New York freshman, said. “I don’t think it’s there at the moment, but these committees are doing their job.” South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, who alternates between moderate and conservative on a day-by-day basis, put it succinctly: “You can’t impeach the president’s son.” Then again, they could. The House can do whatever it wants, and that includes passing a simple resolution saying “Resolved, Hunter Biden is hereby impeached.” It would be baffling and mean nothing, but it could be drafted onto a piece of paper and passed with a majority of votes. That’s one potential way forward. Perhaps, though, the appointment of a DOJ special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe will cool some of the impeachment fervor.
3. Mike PenceJan. 6–ing his way to the debate stage.
At long last, he’s done it. Mike Pence, the most recent Republican vice president, announced this week that he’d met the qualifying criteria for the Aug. 23 debate. While he’d met the RNC’s polling requirement some time ago, he was struggling to hit the donor requirement of 40,000 unique donors, including at least 200 from at least 20 states. How did he do it? By giving the common people (the media) what they wanted. Pence’s fundraising has been anemic, only bringing in $1.2 million in the second quarter. Without the ability to attract donors by flooding the airwaves with ads, Pence had to rely on earned media to garner attention. And the surest—perhaps, only—way for Pence to earn media coverage was not to go in depth about his plans to reform Social Security. It was to talk about Jan. 6 in a compelling, headline-grabbing way. Since the most recent Trump indictment, Pence has stepped up his criticism of Trump’s behavior on that day. That, in turn, prompted Trump to step up his own attacks on his former deputy. “ ‘Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side,” Trump said in one indicative social media post over the weekend. A public pissing match with the front-runner, media attention, a little uptick in donations—the plan worked, and Pence will now debate as he attempts to move his polling support up from irrelevance.
4. Donald TrumpTo debate, or not to debate …
The biggest question heading into the debate, because Trump has successfully engineered it into the biggest question heading into the debate, is whether Trump will show up. He makes reasonable points for why he wouldn’t show: He’s leading in the polls by miles, so why make himself vulnerable to attacks from the rest of the field? Why risk upending the comfortable status quo? “People like Asa Hutchinson, who’s polling at 0 percent,” Trump told Newsmax. “He’s going to ask me nasty questions? Why would you do that when you’re leading by so much?” (Hutchinson has not yet qualified for the debate, for what it’s worth.) On the other hand, not showing up would cede the limelight, which he’s done such an excellent job of hogging, to his opponents who are in need of attention. It’s hard to imagine him resisting the opportunity. But for now, he’s saying that even if he wanted to debate, he wouldn’t sign the RNC loyalty pledge committing to support the party’s eventual nominee, a requirement for participating on the stage. It does not sound like things are trending toward an inaugural debate featuring Donald Trump. If he doesn’t show, though, be sure to expect an alternative Trump broadcast, featuring all the glitz of the Elvis Comeback Special, to keep the attention away from his pursuers.
5. Fani WillisWill he take it all back if she doesn’t indict him?
One reason Trump may not show to the debate is that Wednesday, Aug. 23, will be a business day, meaning there’s a good chance he’ll be getting arraigned again. Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to announce charges in her probe of the Trump team’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election any day now. Trump clearly expects to be among those charged, as he’s put out an attack ad against Willis that’s been running since Wednesday. The ad—which is not above racial innuendo!—names Willis as part of the “Fraud Squad” of political prosecutors targeting him and cites (falsely) that she “got caught hiding a relationship with a gang member she was prosecuting.” On Wednesday, Willis sent an email to her staff reminding them not to comment in any way on the ad and its “derogatory and false information about me.” No employee, she said, “may make any public comments related to the noise. Your instruction from me is to ignore all the noise and keep doing your job with excellence.” And hey, maybe Trump will realize the ad was inappropriate and apologize to her. It’s never too late to improve oneself!
6. Ron DeSantisReboot/reload watch.
A couple of notable developments this week in the perma-rebooting political phenomenon known as the Ron DeSantis presidential campaign. First, he made a change at the top, replacing campaign manager Generra Peck with his gubernatorial chief of staff, James Uthmeier, in what appears to be another move to satiate donors who’ve plunged $100 million–plus into this stock. (The Messenger, which broke the story, noted that “reboot” is a “despised word in the campaign” and that they prefer the term “reload,” which sounds cooler because of guns.) DeSantis also, for what appears to be the first time after years of dodging the question, gave a direct answer about Donald Trump and the 2020 election. “Of course he lost,” DeSantis said of Trump in an interview with NBC News. “Joe Biden’s the president.” Sure, he caveated his ass off with arguments about how it wasn’t a well-run election and how Republicans need to “fight” better in those scenarios. But, he said, if the 2024 election “is not about Jan. 20, 2025, but Jan. 6, 2021, or what document was left by the toilet at Mar-a-Lago, if it’s a referendum on that, we are going to lose.” So Ron DeSantis is a lib now, interesting. We look forward to next week’s episode of Reload.
7. Aditya PaiDoing politics makes me sad. Correction: I love doing politics.
We’ve got a megaweird politics situation out in the exotic land of Southern California. Aditya Pai, a Democratic candidate running for the Los Angeles area House seat currently held by Republican Rep. Michelle Steel, sent out an email to supporters Thursday announcing he was suspending his campaign due to a “lack of joy.” He was not enjoying running for office and concluded that “were I fortunate enough to be elected, I am now certain, I would be unhappy in Congress.” The Surge is certain he would be unhappy in Congress too; it’s a sucky place and no one should serve in it. A mere eight hours later, though, Pai sent another email saying that the previous one was sent by a “now-former aide in error” and that he would not be suspending his campaign. He conceded that he was, indeed, still sad and that he had written the letter as “an emotional processing exercise after an exhausting glimpse into the political machine.” Despite the “emotional weight of candidacy, my call to service—not politics—far outweighs it,” he wrote. None of this smells right. Why is he writing emo tracks directly into the campaign CMS? How does it get sent out in error? Is he sad or not sad? Is this just a ploy to dupe liberals who babble endlessly about mental health to give him money? One thing’s for sure: This is the last entry in today’s Surge; enjoy your weekend!