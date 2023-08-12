There are two questions for if/when House Republicans impeach Joe Biden, and neither of them is “has he committed an impeachable offense?” The first is a matter of scheduling. When is Trump on trial for any of his various charges, and will any of these trials come before the election? If a trial happens in, say, January, then that is when House Republicans will try to impeach Joe Biden as political corruption counterprogramming. The second question is: What do these moderates need to supply their votes toward impeachment? As we know—as we all know!—Speaker Kevin McCarthy holds a slim margin in his majority. And as NBC News reported this week, moderates and vulnerable members are not yet sold on impeaching Biden for his role in having fathered Hunter Biden. The most targeted Republican members—mainly from New York and California—are being total sticks in the mud. “So the question to me right now is do the investigations—are they producing enough facts and evidence that warrant taking it to the next step?” Rep. Mike Lawler, a New York freshman, said. “I don’t think it’s there at the moment, but these committees are doing their job.” South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, who alternates between moderate and conservative on a day-by-day basis, put it succinctly: “You can’t impeach the president’s son.” Then again, they could. The House can do whatever it wants, and that includes passing a simple resolution saying “Resolved, Hunter Biden is hereby impeached.” It would be baffling and mean nothing, but it could be drafted onto a piece of paper and passed with a majority of votes. That’s one potential way forward. Perhaps, though, the appointment of a DOJ special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe will cool some of the impeachment fervor.