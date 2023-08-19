Slate’s guide to the most important figures in politics this week.
Welcome to this weekend of the Surge, Slate’s newsletter that, through the veneer of “politics news,” muses on the nature of man’s place in the universe.
The first Republican presidential debate is coming up next week. And while we don’t know whether Trump will show up, we do know that Ron DeSantis will plummet through a trapdoor if he doesn’t emote when discussing his wife. We look at the possibility of a pardon for Trump in Georgia (there is no possibility) and the Democrat who is getting in big trouble for saying what all Democrats are privately thinking. And which congressmen are getting into fights with the cops during the August recess? Which aren’t?
Let us begin with some unsolicited advice, though, for our beautiful indicted boy.
1. Donald TrumpCrime + debate = opportunity.
At the beginning of the week, which was somehow 7,000 years ago, Donald Trump and 18 other chowderheads were charged in Fulton County, Georgia, as a criminal enterprise that tried to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results. They all have until noon next Friday to turn themselves in at the Fulton County jail. Meanwhile, the first presidential debate, hosted by Fox News, is scheduled for next Wednesday. Trump, as of Friday afternoon, is reportedly planning to skip it to sit down for an interview with Tucker Carlson instead. That’s some weak counterprogramming. [DEEP SIGH] Guess the Surge will have to solve everyone else’s problems, as usual. We present to Trump two strategic options, one in which he debates and one in which he doesn’t. In the non-debating option, the counterprogramming strategy is to TURN HIMSELF IN DURING THE DEBATE, DUH. If the idea is to take away the oxygen his competitors surely need, do something newsworthy! Or he could turn himself in to jail earlier in the day on Wednesday, and then fly into the debate—like, just before it starts, with helicopter footage of his motorcade heading into Milwaukee—as a martyr, to rapturous applause. Does he want to be a showman, or does he want to be a piker who whines to Tucker Carlson on the “X” app?
2. Ron DeSantisEveryone get your scorecards ready.
For a candidate who already struggles with authenticity issues, having your debate plan published the week before the debate doesn’t help. The firm behind DeSantis’ Never Back Down super PAC, Axiom Strategies, published online reams of strategic research for DeSantis heading into the debate. This may have been an attempt at circumventing coordination rules between super PACs and campaigns, a tactic where useful information is dead-dropped online at a place where only the campaign would have known where to find it. But, uh, the New York Times found it, and now it’s going to complicate the perception of DeSantis’ performance. A memo among the documents robotically lays out the marks DeSantis needs to hit in the debate. “There are four basic must-dos,” it says. “1. Attack Joe Biden and the media 3-5 times. 2. State positive vision 2-3 times. 3. Hammer Vivek Ramaswamy in a response. 4. Defend Donald Trump in absentia in response to a Chris Christie attack.” A couple of problems with this. First, it recommends that DeSantis, who is ostensibly a candidate who needs to defeat Donald Trump for the nomination, should go after… Vivek Ramaswamy … and defend … Donald Trump. (If that’s not this whole stupid, static primary in a nutshell, we don’t know what is.) Second, if this is the best strategy for DeSantis, the fact that it got published in a newspaper ahead of time ensures he’ll look inauthentic if he follows it. Expect his opponents to mock him. When he goes after Ramaswamy or Christie, both can laugh it off as him doing a good job following his script. (Ramaswamy has already begun doing so.) Axiom is led by Jeff Roe, who’s often cited as the best, most detail-oriented strategist in GOP politics. He may need to hone his dead-drop abilities.
3. Dean Phillips… But is he wrong?
The Minnesota Democratic congressman is in a whole lot of trouble for saying publicly what legions of other top Democrats, including Barack Obama, believe privately: that President Biden is an especially weak incumbent who’s at legitimate risk of losing the presidential race to Donald Trump. Phillips is arguing, in a whole lot of interviews, that Biden should step aside and open the field for 2024. The response of his fellow Democrats in Washington? They’re listening and learning. Just kidding, they’re furious. “Most disagree with Phillips’s decision to express his misgivings publicly,” according to the Washington Post, which also noted that House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries is going to “meet” with Phillips this week. The Post added that Democrats worry Phillips’ “focus on Biden’s age could be used by Republicans in attack ads during the campaign.” Yeah, we’re not sure Republicans were lacking any material in that sector. This will likely go one of two ways for Phillips. Either Biden will win reelection in November 2024, and Democrats will point and laugh at Phillips’ Chicken-Little-ing for years to come, or Trump, despite being in several jails simultaneously, will defeat Biden, whose visible decline was a well-known source of concern to majorities of voters throughout the race. Millions of people with access to keyboards—as Trump is putting together his cabinet of Sidney Powell, Kari Lake, and Ganondorf—will write commentary about how, hmm, yeah, Democrats should’ve run Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock or Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer instead. Many of them will have mocked Phillips for saying the same a year earlier.
4. Brian KempNot that he would pardon Trump, anyway.
The Surge wrote a story this week about how Trump doesn’t really have an escape hatch if convicted in Georgia. The state pardon power rests not with the governor, but with a board; the pardon can only be applied four years after someone has completed his or her sentence; and transferring pardon power to the governor would require a constitutional amendment for which the numbers aren’t there. (The parole board, however, could decide to parole him from jail time given his advanced age.) What we didn’t say in that post that’s worth mentioning: Even if magic prevailed and pardon power was handed back to the Republican governor, why would this Georgia governor want to help him? You may recall that Trump hated Gov. Brian Kemp for not overturning Georgia presidential election results in Trump’s favor—a wise decision if facing racketeering charges isn’t your thing!—and even recruited former Sen. David Perdue to primary Kemp in 2022. (Kemp smoked Perdue.) Kemp made clear this week that he’s still not down with Trump. In a tweet that quoted one of Trump’s social media posts rambling about supposed evidence of election fraud in Georgia, Kemp tweeted that “the 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen. For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward—under oath—and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor. The future of our country is at stake in 2024 and that must be our focus.” Trump will likely have to wait for a new Republican governor in Georgia to … also not have the ability to pardon him.
5. Marjorie Taylor GreeneThe self-nominations for vice president have begun.
Who’s Trump going to select for his vice presidential nominee? The smart money (the Surge just thinking about this for five seconds) holds that it would be someone who does the yeoman’s work of blocking Ron DeSantis from consolidating the anti-Trump Republican primary vote while being very nice, very friendly to Mr. Trump. In other words, Tim Scott. But since when does Trump reward people for performing a useful service for him? Have you talked to a contractor in the tri-state area? In other words, recommendations are wide open! And while it’s usually considered gauche for one to nominate him- or herself for the gig—you just get your minions to lobby behind the scenes and undercut competitors—Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene did so this week. In an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Greene said she hadn’t decided whether to run for Senate in 2026 yet, because she might have a more important job by then. “I have a lot of things to think about,” she said. “Am I going to be a part of President Trump’s Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I’ll be VP?” She added that if she was offered the VP job, it would be an “honor” and something she’d consider “very, very heavily.” She’s floating herself for VP … and then not even committing to accepting it! We appreciate this. The “Veepstakes” should move out of the shadows and into a public show of bravado.
6. David McCormickYou know what they say about Connecticut residents in Pennsylvania … (They say they’re Connecticut residents.)
Senate Republicans have had an easier time landing their recruits this cycle, successfully luring their top choices in West Virginia and Montana into their respective races. The biggest remaining shoe to drop is in Pennsylvania, where Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell & Co. are working diligently to draft David McCormick, the narrow runner-up to “Dr. Oz” in the 2022 Republican Senate primary, to challenge Sen. Bob Casey. But McCormick, an Iraq veteran turned hedge-fund rich guy, is taking his sweet time. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported earlier this month that he’s leery of the tall task of taking on a well-known incumbent, or running in a swing state where Donald Trump is likely to be atop the ticket. And this week, the Associated Press noted another complication: McCormick has primarily been living in Connecticut. (A McCormick spokeswoman said he “maintains a residence” there as his kids finish high school.) Now, this is not as carpetbagger-y a situation as Dr. Oz’s was in 2021. Oz very much lived in New Jersey but put down his in-laws’ address outside Philadelphia as his residence and dubbed himself a Pennsylvanian; McCormick’s roots in the state run much deeper. But we smell an effort by Democrats to insert just a little more doubt into McCormick’s mind as he prepares to finalize his decision.
7. Ronny JacksonAugust recess diaries.
Congress is about halfway through its Endless Summer Recess. Let’s check in on members and their favorite American summer pastimes—road trips, sleepaway camps, necking in the car with their sweethearts, and getting in fights with the police at rodeos. It was Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson—a bomb-throwing Republican congressman who, disturbingly, in retrospect, was responsible for President Obama’s health for several years—who managed to squeeze in a recorded rodeo brawl with the authorities before school returns. The incident occurred a few weeks ago at the White Deer Rodeo near Amarillo. A 15-year-old was suffering from a seizure and Jackson, a doctor, came in to try to help. But after refusing authorities’ requests several times to back away to clear space for EMS, police grabbed him and eventually threw him to the ground. We bring this up now because glorious police bodycam footage was released this week! Jackson told a state trooper: “You are a fucking full-on dick!”—hall-of-fame stuff, got to hand it to him—and “you better recalculate, motherfucker!” He then said, “I’m gonna call the governor tomorrow and I’m gonna talk to him about this shit, because this is fuckin’ ridiculous.” Later in the videos, the police can be heard gossiping about who the guy was, with someone suggesting he was maybe a “senator.” Sigh. He is obviously a member of the Texas House delegation. It would only be surprising if someone thrown to the ground screaming profanities at the White Deer Rodeo outside Amarillo was not a member of the Texas House delegation.