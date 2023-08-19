Welcome to this weekend of the Surge, Slate’s newsletter that, through the veneer of “politics news,” muses on the nature of man’s place in the universe.





The first Republican presidential debate is coming up next week. And while we don’t know whether Trump will show up, we do know that Ron DeSantis will plummet through a trapdoor if he doesn’t emote when discussing his wife. We look at the possibility of a pardon for Trump in Georgia (there is no possibility) and the Democrat who is getting in big trouble for saying what all Democrats are privately thinking. And which congressmen are getting into fights with the cops during the August recess? Which aren’t?





Let us begin with some unsolicited advice, though, for our beautiful indicted boy.