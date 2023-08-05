Slate’s guide to the most important figures in politics this week.
Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, Slate’s politics newsletter bumpily sliding face-down into your inbox after another week of terror.
With Congress out for the rest of the summer, we look largely toward the other two constants in politics: campaigns and criminality. Ron DeSantis makes it only to the runner-up spot this week; hopefully he doesn’t slit our throats. Mike Pence is going all in on “honesty,” the trait Republican primary voters are notorious for demanding in their leader. Don’t you think you’re sitting pretty either, Joe Biden—at least until you’re impeached.
Let us begin with the prosecutor who is stone-cold going for it.
1. Jack SmithThe appointment that changed everything.
The Surge does not know if former President Donald Trump thought that announcing his candidacy in November 2022 would make it less likely that he’d face criminal charges. That might have been the case had Attorney General Merrick Garland, who never seemed comfortable against accusations of politicization, continued running point. Instead, Trump’s announcement made criminal charges a certainty, as it led directly to Garland’s appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel to continue the Trump investigations. Smith has aggressively prosecuted Trump, first dropping a Mar-a-Lago classified documents indictment, then (just a week ago!) adding a few more charges to that, and then this week hitting Trump with the big one: four charges relating to his, and his as-yet-uncharged co-conspirators’, attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Beardy over here wakes up each morning with the same routine: He goes to the office, indicts Donald Trump, takes a purposeful lunch break at Subway, goes back to the office, and issues a superseding indictment of Trump. This happens literally (figuratively) every day. Smith’s most recent bombshell, given the subject material and the defendant, has to go down as the boldest indictment in American history—especially as it’s not a slam-dunk case. It takes a certain type of personality to go through with something like that. Certain people would label it “deranged.” That’s directionally correct—prosecutors, who choose to make imprisoning people a career, are all a little sus—but dogged might be a little more apt here. And last November, it seems, Trump landed himself one of the most dogged there is.
2. Ron DeSantisWhat if his problems are all just … him?
One theory partially explaining Trump’s grip over the GOP presidential nomination holds that each indictment further weds him to the Republican primary electorate as he portrays himself as a subject of political persecution. The Surge is not here to disprove that—there are many correct reasons for Trump’s dominance in the primary. But we’re beginning to believe that more of the weight should be placed on a different known factor: the awfulness of Ron DeSantis, built up to be Trump’s main rival. A New York Times/Siena College poll this week found Trump leading DeSantis nationally, 54 to 17 percent. Beneath that top-line number, though, there was a question about whether Trump or DeSantis was more “fun.” Trump was leading on that question 54 to 16, almost an exact proxy for his overall lead. DeSantis may understand that Republican voters want a bulldozer taken to Washington and its institutions, but he entirely misses that they want the operator to have a little savoir faire in going about it. Consider how he described his plan to trim the federal bureaucracy this week. “On bureaucracy, you know, we’re going to have all these deep state people, you know, we’re going to start slitting throats on Day 1,” he said in Rye, New Hampshire, on Thursday. He similarly said last week that he would “slit some throats” at the Pentagon if he became president. This is not fun language! Sure, active serial killers might salivate at it, but they’re a modest 8 percent of the Republican primary electorate. Ron is recording in mono out there. Trump, meanwhile, can talk about how he’s going to replace the career civil service with political appointees in one breath and, in the very next, about his chance to “make it” with Farrah Fawcett in 1983.
3. Mike PenceYes, take it to Trump! No, don’t sell that hat!
Mike Pence’s notes and quotes to the special counsel’s office are all over the 45-page indictment in United States v. Trump. And the former vice president has come almost fully out of his shell in having the will to criticize Trump for his actions on and leading up to Jan. 6. “Today's indictment serves as an important reminder,” Pence said in an initial statement on Tuesday, that “anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States,” and noted that the president’s accruing indictments mean “less attention paid to Joe Biden's disastrous economic policies afflicting millions across the United States and to the pattern of corruption with Hunter.” Pence went a little harder the following day, explaining that Trump “was surrounded by a group of crackpot lawyers that kept telling him what his itching ears wanted to hear.” Among the new information in the indictment, almost certainly provided by Pence himself, was that of a call between Trump and Pence on Jan. 1, 2021, during which Trump told Pence (as an insult),“You’re too honest.” The Pence campaign—which still hasn’t hit the donor threshold to make the Aug. 23 presidential debate—quickly turned this into merch, selling “Too Honest” hats and T-shirts. The Surge doubts Pence could persuade his own family members to buy something so lame, but you’ve got to try something.
4. Dean PhillipsA new primary competitor?
The libs are reading these first three entries and just loving the mess Republicans are in! Which means it’s a good time to remind everyone that Biden is also unpopular, viewed as visibly in decline by voters, and struggling in polls against supposedly easy-to-beat Republicans because decline is an irreversible condition. He is a sub-ideal candidate, and he could very easily lose to anyone—very much including Trump—that Republicans offer up. Plenty of elected Democrats acknowledge this privately. One of the few to repeatedly question Biden’s fitness for a second term publicly, though, is Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, a suburban moderate who’s been calling for Biden not to run again since last summer. As Politico first reported, Phillips himself has recently “been receiving inquiries about his willingness to challenge Biden” and was going to New York to meet with the money people about a possible bid. Phillips confirmed that he had “been overwhelmed with outreach and encouragement” and would give it a think. Well, there’s nothing wrong with spending an evening humoring rich people in New York. But there’s not much of a think to give here. Dean Phillips won’t be the Democratic nominee, and at this juncture, he’d ruin his life in Democratic politics if he tried. The ship has sailed. It’s Biden for better or worse at this point, because all of the leading party figures nervous about him running for a second term were too timid to talk him out of it when they had the opportunity. Another nail-biter awaits. Stock up on heart medication now.
5. Joe BidenWell, there is one way to strengthen his campaign …
It’s underappreciated how likely House Republicans are to attempt impeaching Biden in the coming months. It would make Trump happy, it could be timed to distract from any of Trump’s trials, and it would theoretically muddy the waters ahead of a general election to show that “both sides” are corrupt. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has recently suggested openness to launching an impeachment inquiry tethered, in some way or another, to committee investigations into Hunter Biden’s shady business dealings and whether the president played any assisting role. It’s probably just a matter of locking down the votes in McCarthy’s narrow majority at this point. The risk of backfire here, though, is substantial, as it would rally Democratic voters feeling squishy about Biden’s second campaign to his side. In unrelated news this week, Fitch downgraded the United States’ credit rating, explicitly citing as its reasons polarization and the country’s “deterioration in governance.”
6. Trump’s Co-ConspiratorsHow much longer will they remain unindicted?
Trump’s indictment made it clear that it takes a village to fail to overturn an election loss. Smith’s diss track listed six co-conspirators who helped in Trump’s efforts, five of whom are easily identifiable. None of them were indicted alongside Trump. That doesn’t, however, mean that they’re out of the woods yet; the decision to charge Trump solo in this indictment may have merely been to keep the pace of his trial from being bogged down. The co-conspirators seem to be ranked roughly in order of pending legal trouble. First, there’s Rudy Giuliani, who badgered everyone he could publicly and privately to do what they could to assist Trump’s efforts to reverse the election outcome. The second co-conspirator, though, John Eastman, might be in the most acute trouble. He was the lawyer pressing Pence to try various schemes rejecting electoral votes, and at one point begged of Pence, “I implore you to consider one more relatively minor violation [of the Electoral Count Act] and adjourn for 10 days to allow the legislatures to finish their investigations, as well as to allow a full forensic audit of the massive amount of illegal activity that has occurred here.” Here is Eastman explicitly asking the vice president to violate the law. It would not surprise the Surge in the slightest if Jack Smith is two or three 6-inch Italian BMTs away from making it official with this guy.
7. Samuel Alito and Elena KaganCan we be regulated??
An absolutely GRUESOME BRAWL has broken out on the VIOLENT SUPREME COURT about Congress’ ability to REGULATE IT. Meaning, a couple of justices have politely disagreed about it in public. The Senate Judiciary Committee recently passed a bill imposing ethics and disclosure rules on Supreme Court justices and clerks, and Justice Samuel Alito did not take kindly to this. “I know this is a controversial view, but I’m willing to say it,” Alito told the Wall Street Journal in an interview last weekend. “No provision in the Constitution gives [Congress] the authority to regulate the Supreme Court—period.” A few days later, though, Justice Elena Kagan offered her take in an interview. “Of course, Congress can regulate various aspects of what the Supreme Court does,” she said. “Congress funds the Supreme Court. Congress historically has made changes to the court’s structure and composition. Congress has made changes to the court’s appellate jurisdiction.” Kagan did note, though, that there are, of course, “limits” to what Congress can do. Fortunately, there is a direct way to figure out whether Congress can regulate the Supreme Court: Congress can pass a law doing so, and then five Supreme Court justices can decide whether they’ll allow it. But since no such legislation is being signed into law anytime soon, it’s a thought exercise.