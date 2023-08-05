One theory partially explaining Trump’s grip over the GOP presidential nomination holds that each indictment further weds him to the Republican primary electorate as he portrays himself as a subject of political persecution. The Surge is not here to disprove that—there are many correct reasons for Trump’s dominance in the primary. But we’re beginning to believe that more of the weight should be placed on a different known factor: the awfulness of Ron DeSantis, built up to be Trump’s main rival. A New York Times/Siena College poll this week found Trump leading DeSantis nationally, 54 to 17 percent. Beneath that top-line number, though, there was a question about whether Trump or DeSantis was more “fun.” Trump was leading on that question 54 to 16, almost an exact proxy for his overall lead. DeSantis may understand that Republican voters want a bulldozer taken to Washington and its institutions, but he entirely misses that they want the operator to have a little savoir faire in going about it. Consider how he described his plan to trim the federal bureaucracy this week. “On bureaucracy, you know, we’re going to have all these deep state people, you know, we’re going to start slitting throats on Day 1,” he said in Rye, New Hampshire, on Thursday. He similarly said last week that he would “slit some throats” at the Pentagon if he became president. This is not fun language! Sure, active serial killers might salivate at it, but they’re a modest 8 percent of the Republican primary electorate. Ron is recording in mono out there. Trump, meanwhile, can talk about how he’s going to replace the career civil service with political appointees in one breath and, in the very next, about his chance to “make it” with Farrah Fawcett in 1983.