GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy is attempting quite the religious balancing act. He is himself Hindu, and he’s calling for the U.S. to emulate India’s controversial Hindu nationalist politics—but with a religious nationalism based on Christianity. Molly Olmstead tries to unpack what’s going on here.

Plus: Nitish Pahwa asks where all this Vivek-omentum is leading. He’s also written about how Hindu nationalist politics first went mainstream in India.

A busy hurricane season

This year’s Atlantic hurricane season is shaping up to be busier than usual, with forecasters predicting as many as 21 named storms this year. Shirin Ali breaks down the combination of factors that’s causing it.

Moms for Liberty beware

The conservative activist group is reveling in its inflated national reputation—but it should realize it won’t last, Adam Laats writes. He identifies the fatal flaw in Moms for Liberty’s century-old playbook.

Revisiting the “perfect phone call”

Advertisement

Advertisement

When a recording of Trump asking the Georgia secretary of state to “find 11,000 votes” leaked, people were quick to call it a smoking gun. Now the infamous call—which Trump has dubbed his “perfect phone call”—is back in the news, after Mark Meadows testified about it at a hearing on Monday. Ben Mathis-Lilley takes a look at Meadows’ defense of the call—which echoes the one Trump himself has made—and how it really makes a compelling argument against a second Trump presidency.

Dad down!

It’s that time of year when parents drop their kids off at college for the first time. Dan Kois recently did so himself—and managed to get through it without sobbing! He shares what it was like, and offers some advice for new empty nesters.

It’s worth your while to read to the end. Kois may not have cried, but we definitely got a little misty-eyed!

Today, Slate is… * TICKLED PINK

… much like Barbara Oppenheimer was when she saw the Barbie movie.

Thanks so much for reading! We’ll see you tomorrow.