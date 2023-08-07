It sure is looking like thrice-indicted former President Donald Trump is on his way to securing the Republican nomination once again. And who is to blame for that? If you read David Brooks’ column in the New York Times last week, you may be wondering if the “coastal elite” are perhaps partly to blame for this sorry state of affairs. Don’t fall for it, Christina Cauterucci argues. She tries to unpack this narrative once and for all.

$40 million in fees

Speaking of Trump being thrice-indicted—how much is he paying for his current legal representation? Forty MILLION dollars, you say? How is that possible? Well, Molly Olmstead reports, his lawyers have had to reply to 78 charges. So it’s not so out of line that lawyers would be spending 16 years of cumulative time on this. Considering the situation, at least.

Serial’s success

Advertisement

The latest season of the hit podcast Serial does something that many past iterations have side-stepped: It reaches a powerful conclusion. In the case of The Retrievals, that conclusion is simple, if devastating: Women’s pain is discounted by our medical system. Lizzie O’Leary writes about what that has cost her.

What is a Great American Novel anymore?

Slate’s books critic Laura Miller recently spent some time with James McBride, whose two recent novels strike her “as especially, and sneakily, revolutionary.” She reports through whether his unconventional style is intentional, or not.

Pondering protein

How’s your exercise routine? Editor-in-chief Hillary Frey thought she had finally gotten a handle on hers. Then she went to an endocrinologist, who told her all the things she needed to be doing for her age that she had missed. Including eating protein. A lot of it. She reconsiders her habits.

What happened to the U.S. women

The United States’ women’s soccer team was supposed to go very far in this World Cup. Instead, they’re already going home. Eric Betts unpacks what happened.

Today, Slate … * IS ALWAYS SURFACING IN HUMILIATING WAYS

…Much like one part of Luke Winkie’s face, which he thought about with somewhat debilitating intensity before undergoing a plastic surgery consultation just to see what it would be like. And what was it like? Pretty astonishing to realize what a $65,000 investment in one’s face could potentially do. Maybe it’s better not to know what’s possible if money were no object—but Winkie’s journey is a touching, funny read nonetheless.

Thanks so much for reading, and we’ll see you tomorrow.