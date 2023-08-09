In a decisive victory for abortion rights, Ohio voters rejected a ballot measure that would have limited the ability to amend the state’s constitution. “That might sound like too technical an issue to energize the average voter—in a special election held in August, on an off-year, no less,” Molly Olmstead writes. “But Ohioans knew there was a secondary issue at play: a proposed amendment on the ballot in November that could make abortion access a constitutionally protected right in the state.”

Tuesday’s special election could have been a blueprint for red states. Olmstead explains why it’s a warning, instead.

Plus: How did this technical-sounding Ohio ballot measure become part of conservatives’ anti-abortion push? Shirin Ali digs into the Trumpy billionaires (the founders of the shipping supply company Uline) who poured tons of cash into the race.

Decoding the shadow docket

John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett joined the three liberal justices to preserve a new rule that restricts the sale of virtually untraceable “ghost guns” to licensed firearm dealers. The justices did not explain their ruling, but Mark Joseph Stern has some theories.

The death of O’Shae Sibley

A gay man was fatally stabbed in Brooklyn. A Muslim was thought to be the suspect. Everyone knew the story—until it changed. Aymann Ismail reports.

Hitting the brakes

Five years after entering the urban bike rental market, Lyft wants out. The ride-share company’s departure could doom Citi Bike, Capital Bikeshare, and the whole idea of bike shares, according to Alison Griswold.

Foul ball

The Orioles secretly suspended one of their broadcast announcers for an absurd reason: daring to mention the team’s past failures. The move is ominous for sports fans beyond Baltimore, argues Tom Scocca.

The heart of rock and soul

Most people never consider writing about music, so it takes a special soul to inspire someone to go down that career path. Jack Hamilton writes an ode to the greatest critic you’ve (probably) never heard of, the man who made him want to become a music critic, too.

Today, Slate is … * SLIDING FEET-FIRST IN A FACE-UPWARD POSITION

… unlike the Boston cop who went viral for a slapstick video of him shooting out of a slide. Several experts explained the physics behind the cop’s playground mishap—and gave advice on how to avoid a similar fate.

Thanks so much for reading! We’ll be back tomorrow.