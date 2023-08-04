Well! It’s been quite a week. Special counsel Jack Smith has kicked off what is perhaps the most consequential prosecution in U.S. history, Norman L. Eisen, Joshua Kolb, and Fred Wertheimer write. They lay out the weaknesses in Trump’s defense, and how Smith can beat it. (And one of them knows Trump’s lead defense counsel, John Lauro, quite well—Eisen used to practice criminal law with him.)

Plus:

• Dahlia Lithwick reflects on why this Trump prosecution feels the scariest.

• Jim Newell describes what it was like to be in the courtroom with Trump yesterday. (Click for video of a colonial man doing Miley Cyrus karaoke with a crowd on the streets of D.C.)

• Robert Katzberg explains why Jack Smith hasn’t indicted Trump’s co-conspirators yet.

The rule of Janet is here

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is about to spark a revolution, or a war. With the swearing-in of Justice Janet Protasiewicz this week, the court has a 4–3 liberal majority for the first time in years. Mark Joseph Stern explains why that’s a huge deal, and asks how far state Republicans will go to maintain their hold on power.

An intriguing development

You might shrug off the Ukraine peace talks happening this weekend in Saudi Arabia as frivolous or doomed to failure—but they might be more important than you think, Fred Kaplan writes. He explains why it means something that China is sending a representative.

Airplane Mode

With summer in full swing, we’re taking a look at the business—and pleasure—of travel right now.

• Heather Tal Murphy argues against the workation.

• Nitish Pahwa spotlights the most exciting electric vehicles in the world: the Tesla of boats.

• Luke Winkie ponders whether a new innovation might make renting a car less agonizing.

• Hannah Docter-Loeb discovers what travel was like before smartphones.

• Dan Kois shares the secret to going on memorable vacations with your kids.

The Suits-aissance

Four years after Suits finished airing, the legal procedural is breaking records on Netflix. June Thomas breaks down the show’s magic. (It’s not just Meghan Markle. OK, it’s a little bit Meghan Markle.)

Make movies horny again?

There’s a new controversy over sex in movies, but it’s centered on the wrong question, Sam Adams writes. He considers the sex scenes in Passages, the first movie in years to get an NC-17 rating.

Riding cancellation to the top

A “canceled” song is atop the pop charts—and country singers hold the Top 3 for the first time ever. Chris Molanphy explains how it happened.

… much like Barbie does. But there’s one thing in the movie that Heather Schwedel can simply not forgive! (“I wouldn’t say it’s tearin’ up my heart,” she writes, “but I can’t get it off of my mind.”) Yes, we need to talk about that NSYNC dig.

