Tonight is the night of the first Republican presidential primary debate—and the night of…whatever it is that Trump is doing on Twitter, sorry, X? “It is—and you won’t get this analysis anywhere else—a big moment,” Ben Mathis-Lilley writes, as Trump’s absence leaves an opening for someone else to seize the spotlight. In particular, it’s an opportunity for one Florida man who has had trouble gaining momentum, despite multiple reboots of his campaign, to finally do so.

What exactly is at stake at the debate? Tonight’s faceoff is not exactly one that can be won, Emily Tamkin writes—but it can be lost.

And who all is going to be at this thing, anyway? Shirin Ali has the full rundown.

Doug who?

Speaking of the debate, as you look at the lineup, you might notice a fellow named Doug Burgum. “Wait, who?!” you might wonder. You will not be alone—this guy’s name recognition is among the lowest in the field.

Jim Newell is here to fill us in on Burgum’s backstory, from tuxedo-wearing chimney sweep to North Dakota governor. (It’s unclear if he’ll actually take part in the debate tonight, though, due to a last-minute basketball injury.)

Putin’s revenge

Fred Kaplan weighs in on Yevgeny Prigozhin’s sudden death in a plane crash, and what it might tell us about Putin.

Abbott strikes back

The Texas governor has taken his attacks on liberal cities like Austin to a new level, with a measure that can wipe out whole swaths of city- and county-level laws and regulations. Critics are calling it the “Death Star” law (cue Darth Vader’s theme music here). John Pfaff explains what’s going on.

A cruel legal limbo

Two years after making a harrowing escape from Afghanistan and arriving in the U.S. Yalda Royan is still waiting for a decision in her asylum case. She shares the toll this extended limbo period has taken, and explains why forcing Afghan refugees “through the deeply backlogged and inherently retraumatizing asylum process doesn’t make sense.”

Call and response

Oliver Anthony’s “populist” chart-topper, “Rich Men North of Richmond,” stumbles by punching down. One of Woody Guthrie’s heirs wants to teach him to punch up. Sam Adams spoke to British punk-turned-folk-singer Billy Bragg about “Rich Men Earning North of a Million,” his own spin on Anthony’s original.

Queen Charlotte

This second season of the Sex and the City follow up And Just Like That has really found its footing. One reason this show is so watchable is the surprising joy, fun, and humor delivered by Kristin Davis, otherwise known as Charlotte York Goldenblatt. Susan Matthews traces the transformation.

Today, Slate is … * CAPABLE OF SEPARATING FACT FROM WISHFUL THINKING

… as are many Baby Boomers! But not these specific ones.

Thanks so much for reading! We’ll see you tomorrow.