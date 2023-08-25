Donald Trump and his 18 accused co-conspirators have all turned themselves in to authorities by now, and their mug shots are truly, er, something to behold. Which one is the best? Christina Cauterucci carefully considers each one and shares her findings.

Plus: Susan Matthews also draws a jarring lesson from Trump’s return to Twitter.

And Dan Kois takes a look at what is perhaps Trump’s most outlandish lie yet.

The prosecutor trap

There’s a hidden danger lurking in the Trump criminal cases. Jeffrey Bellin and Adam Gershowitz identify the pitfall that Fani Willis and Jack Smith need to avoid.

Elephant in the room

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Americans care about climate change. Vivek Ramaswamy is out here calling it a “hoax.” Overall, Nitish Pahwa writes, debate night “wasn’t a great night for anyone who desires a more reality-oriented GOP.” He looks at this looming issue Republicans are going to have to reckon with.

Personhood hypocrisy

Texas says a fetus is a child—except when a parent sues a negligent doctor or state official. Dov Fox and Jill Wieber Lens unpack the many things that are wrong with this.

In praise of sleeper cars

Advertisement

The hottest trend in travel is a throwback. Bryn Stole reflects on the bliss of going to sleep on a train and knowing you’ll be at your destination by morning.

The best Elaine

What is it like to be crowned the “best Elaine” by a stadium of cheering Seinfeld fans? Nadira Goffe spoke to the winner of the Elaine Dance Contest to find out.

Today, Slate is … * A NIMBLE, RED-MEAT-FEEDING IMP

… much like Vivek Ramaswamy at the first GOP primary debate!

We hope you have an impishly good weekend, whether red meat is your thing or not.

Thanks so much for reading, and we’ll see you on Monday!