With all the Trump indictment news cycles we’ve been through so far this year, perhaps it’s all starting to blur together. “Trump was indicted?” you might be thinking. “What else is new?”

But this latest one is actually a huge deal, Richard L. Hasen writes—more important than the others, and, for that matter, unprecedented in the history of this country. “It is perhaps the most important indictment ever handed down to safeguard American democracy and the rule of law in any U.S. court against anyone.” Hasen lays out his case, and explains what’s at stake here.

Trump’s reaction was also a bit more extreme this time around, even by his standards. Shirin Ali takes a closer look at his escalating rhetoric.

Plus: Dennis Aftergut explains why Jack Smith should push for the Jan. 6 trial to take place in February 2024.

The mysterious six

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who are the six people described—but not named—in the Jan. 6 indictment and accused of acting as Trump’s co-conspirators? Jim Newell decodes it for us.

All eyes on Ohio

Abortion protections are on the ballot in Ohio this fall—so state Republicans are trying to change the rules governing ballot initiatives this summer. Shirin Ali explains how next Tuesday’s special election on the matter came to be, and where it fits into the struggle for abortion rights.

Learning the wrong lesson

We’re pulling the wrong takeaways out of this very weird, very hot summer, Henry Grabar writes. He examines the faulty thinking behind the cottage industry trying to predict climate change safe havens.

The loss of a great talent

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Angus Cloud, the Euphoria actor who died Monday at age 25, was an incredible talent just coming into his own, Nadira Goffe writes. She reflects on how he turned his character, the kindhearted drug dealer Fez, into the heart of the show.

Um … what?

A baffling new movie on Amazon Prime paints a trip to Auschwitz as a kind of couples therapy. Emily Tamkin attempts to make sense of the film, which features lines like: “We’re all a little like Hitler, aren’t we? We’re not satisfied with what we have?” (Another choice excerpt: “I paused the movie and tried to give the most generous possible reading to ‘Every relationship goes through their Auschwitz.’ ”)

Tesla starts to crack

Some drivers are expressing buyer’s remorse—if not by selling their Tesla, then at least by slapping on an apologetic bumper sticker. Heather Tal Murphy looks at how Elon Musk’s antics are finally cracking the brand’s invincibility shield.

Today, Slate is … * AN ART DECO FEVER DREAM OF MARBLE, DARK WOOD, AND BRASS

…much like the inside of the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza, where Henry Grabar reflects on the unsung liminal space that is the hotel lobby.

Thanks so much for reading! We’ll see you tomorrow.