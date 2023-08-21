Americans really don’t like the new abortion restrictions Republicans have been pushing all over the country. Essentially every time they’ve had a chance, voters have protected abortion access—even in surprising places, like Kansas. So how is the GOP responding to its repeated losses? Mostly by trying to trick voters into siding with them. Christina Cauterucci takes a close look at the how and why of this new strategy.

Recuse yourself

Next term, the Supreme Court will hear a case, United States v. Moore, that asks whether a wealth tax is constitutional. Leaving the arguments of the case aside, one thing is already clear: Clarence Thomas must recuse himself. Jonathan Zasloff explains why.

A comeback for chiseled stone

Thanks to robots who can do the actual labor of turning stones into something more ornate, classical structures are making a comeback. But should they? Henry Grabar digs into questions about what makes humans feel like they are at home, and whether “people love ornament—or just old stuff,” as he unpacks the new trend.

Missed negotiation?

There’s been a mounting chorus in recent weeks that Biden could have helped end the war in Ukraine months ago. Fred Kaplan explains where the criticism is coming from, why it’s wrong, and what the real question is instead.

Freakin’ weekend

Yes, we are aware that it is actually Monday, and therefore the opposite of the freakin’ weekend. But Slate has launched a new collection of weekend stories that are too much fun not to tell you about. In addition to Human Guinea Pig and Explainer, this weekend we launched One Thing—short pieces that explain one thing that could improve your life.

For example:

• Get rid of your books!

• Have a secret handshake with your kid

• Make a better salad (OK, any salad)

• Conquer your to-do list with one easy trick (basically!)

Check back next weekend for more!

Worst job in the world

Relatedly, we’re also running a column called “What It’s Like”—exploring experiences that you probably haven’t had, but might be curious about. First up? What’s it like to be a process server—i.e., the guy in TV shows who is always tracking people down to tell them they’re being sued. It’s more complicated than it sounds.

Today, Slate is … * ONE OF THE FEW THINGS THAT MAKES LIFE WORTH LIVING

… much like “low-stakes flirting,” which Luke Winkie was not permitted to do for an entire week, as he attempted to live like Mike Pence (never be alone with a woman who was not his partner). This is what the aforementioned Human Guinea Pig is all about, people!

Thanks so much for reading, and we’ll see you tomorrow!