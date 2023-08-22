It’s the First Republican Debate. Here’s Who’ll Be There.

The 2024 presidential campaign is finally hitting its stride, with the first Republican debate happening Wednesday night in Milwaukee. While (most) of the top contenders for the Republican nomination will hit the debate stage, there will be one towering figure noticeably absent.

Eight candidates have qualified for the debate out of the 12 Republicans who have announced they’re running for the GOP nomination. That includes Donald Trump, who is planning on skipping the Milwaukee event, despite Fox News’ best efforts to sway the former president into participating. Instead, Trump intends to release an exclusive interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson (the timing and platform of its release aren’t yet known). To Trump, addressing his four current criminal indictments with his opponents on national television isn’t necessary because, as he wrote on Truth Social, “People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate?”

Per the Republican National Committee’s rules, candidates have until 48 hours before Wednesday’s debate to potentially qualify. And they have to meet some pretty strict requirements: a donor threshold of 40,000 individual contributors, 200 of which have to come from 20 states, and a polling threshold of at least 1 percent in three qualifying national polls, or two qualifying national polls plus qualifying polls from two early-voting states—Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina. The RNC has also tacked on a new must-have this year: Each candidate must sign a pledge to not participate in any non-RNC sanctioned debate during the election cycle and to support the eventual nominee (yes, that includes Trump, who has not signed the pledge).

With the front-runner sitting out, here is who you can expect to see on Wednesday night.

Ron DeSantis

The governor of Florida, who is Trump’s biggest threat to the GOP nomination, will be front and center. Despite multiple campaign reboots, trailing Trump by 23 percentage points, and ongoing legal drama with Disney, DeSantis is expected to come out swinging against his biggest rival, the formal president Vivek Ramaswamy and President Joe Biden.

Mike Pence

The former vice president, who made several recurring appearances in Trump’s third indictment by the Department of Justice thanks to his scrupulous note-taking, is currently polling at about 5 percent. Pence finally managed to meet the RNC’s debate eligibility requirements despite at one point struggling to earn enough donor supporters.

Vivek Ramaswamy

The 37-year-old businessman and author turned presidential candidate will also be on stage Wednesday night. He’s currently polling ahead of the former vice president—at 7 percent—making surprising inroads among Republicans by calling himself the “new daddy in town.” Just days ago, the millennial candidate also stunned crowds at the Iowa State Fair by rapping Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.”

Nikki Haley

Haley will be the only woman on the stage on Wednesday. She was the first candidate to announce her campaign after Trump, but is currently polling at just about 2 percent. She’s the former governor of South Carolina and was chosen to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations by the former Trump administration. Since then, she’s tried to straddle the line between staying in Trump’s good graces and presenting herself as a saner alternative. In the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection, she went from describing Trump’s involvement as making her “angry” and “disgusted” to telling Fox News the former president deserved to be given “a break.” What it has added up to is that her political identity has become a bit of a mystery.

Tim Scott

Currently a senator for the state of South Carolina, Scott is also the Republican Party’s only Black lawmaker in the Senate. He’s a prolific fundraiser among his presidential rivals, even attracting some of Trump’s former donors, yet is only currently polling at about 3 percent. Scott is also the only unmarried candidate, and famously used to proclaim his persistent virginity while running for public office.

Chris Christie

The former New Jersey governor will be debating Wednesday night as the anti-Trump candidate. He tried running for president back in 2016, and that did not go well. This time around, he intends to go full scorched-earth on Trump. While announcing his candidacy at a New Hampshire town hall, Christie described the former president as someone “who never admits a mistake, who never admits a fault, and who always finds someone else—and something else—to blame for whatever goes wrong, but finds every reason to take credit for anything that goes right.”

Asa Hutchinson

Hutchinson is a two-term governor of Arkansas and he just barely scraped by the RNC’s requirements to qualify for Wednesday night. He told CNN on Sunday that he had finally met the donor criteria, and is polling right at 1 percent. His campaign put up a fight over signing the RNC’s new loyalty pledge, telling Politico they wanted the language adjusted because Hutchinson does not want to support Trump “if he’s a convicted felon.”

Doug Burgum

Burgum is currently governor of North Dakota and acknowledged that basically nobody knows who he is. Nevertheless, he’s become notorious for avoiding any questions related to Trump and for offering up gift cards to anyone who donates to his campaign, an extreme yet legal effort to qualify for the first debate.