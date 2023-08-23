The first Republican primary debate of the 2024 presidential election cycle is being held in Milwaukee on Wednesday night. (What time is the Republican debate/what channel is the Republican debate on/Republican debate streaming, you might ask? It begins at 9 p.m. Eastern time and ends at 11 p.m., and will be broadcast and streamed by Fox News.)

It is—and you won’t get this analysis anywhere else—a big moment. Donald Trump is skipping it and has reportedly recorded an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that could be released Wednesday night as “counterprogramming,” perhaps on Twitter (which is now called X, perhaps because Elon Musk is potentially using too much ketamine.) But one-on-one interviews are not Trump’s most exciting medium because they require him to engage with another person rather than a camera, which is not a skill of his and is maybe something he has never done at all.

Which means: It’s a big opportunity for the other candidates, particularly Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Polling suggests that more than half of Republican voters are open to a non-Trump nominee. But DeSantis has not exactly lit the electorate on fire as a campaigner; if anything, the only thing he has lit on fire has been his reputation for being a guy who could be president. The only other candidate who’s put together a real surge, Vivek Ramaswamy, is a 38-year-old media personality with no real political experience who is currently digging himself into a hole over his random recent assertion that we should look further into whether 9/11 was an inside job. Also, his surge only got him up to about 7 percent, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average. A wee lil’ baby surge!

Point being, this thing is wide open for someone to seize the stage. And political reporters are dying for that to happen, folks. This race is dryer than roadkill in the desert right now. Here’s a sampling of some of the pre-debate content that’s out there:

• An Axios story, which says moderator Martha MacCallum’s preparation for the evening will include “meditation and prayer” and claims that the Fox debate broadcast will be a “spectacle” because it will feature state-of-the-art drones that “can be flown indoors and outdoors.”

• A New York Times story headlined, “If Chris Christie Debates Without Donald Trump, Does He Make a Sound?”—1,253 words about a confrontation between two people that isn’t going to happen because one of them won’t be there.

• A DeSantis debate-prep memo, which says that he should try to create a dramatic viral moment with a speech about succeeding Trump as the party’s leader—a memo that includes, as a verbatim suggestion for what he should say on the subject, the sentence “We need someone who is going to take the torch and carry it to the next chapter.” (Prediction: Ron DeSantis saying that he will carry a torch into a chapter will not become a major viral watercooler moment.)

• A Politico story about DeSantis’ debate-prep coach Brett O’Donnell, who is purportedly the best in the business, which says O’Donnell’s advice to the candidate will be to attack his competitors with “pointed barbs.” (Criticizing the other candidates at a debate? Brett O’Donnell has done it again!)

• Another Politico story about the status of DeSantis’ campaign, which includes the sentence “The Republican governor’s visit was billed as a ‘pre-debate party,’ and in many ways it resembled that as people drank beer and ate food as the late summer—and still relatively hot sun—bore down on them.”

People … eating … food. Republican candidates, please do something interesting so that Politico can write about something besides what happens at a party and what the weather is like in summer.