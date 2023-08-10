A Georgia Rap Artist Is Taking On a Potent Weapon of Prosecutors. He Might Win.

Georgia musician Brian Moore Jr. took on the most powerful government in the world and won. He fought back and reclaimed what belonged to him when federal agents seized his cash. But he still lost money in the end.

Trouble started in March 2021 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Three Drug Enforcement Administration agents detained Moore without probable cause, searched his luggage, and seized $8,500. The money came from the sale of a vehicle owned by Moore’s late grandfather, and Moore was taking the savings to Los Angeles to record a music video.

Carrying cash is not a crime, and Moore did nothing wrong. But the government saw a potential payday using civil forfeiture, a process that allows law enforcement agencies to confiscate cash, cars, and other valuables and pocket the proceeds.

Civil forfeiture does not require a criminal conviction or proof beyond a reasonable doubt. More than 90 percent of the time, civil forfeiture does not require proof by any standard because cases never reach a judge. The government wins administratively.

Moore was not even arrested or charged. Agents speculated his cash was connected to drugs, but they had no coherent theory to explain how. This did not stop them from dragging out the case until September 2022, when they finally conceded defeat and agreed to return the full amount.

By then Moore had racked up 18 months of attorney fees. Fighting the world’s most powerful government is not cheap. But when he asked the court for reimbursement, he got stiffed.

“I had to spend thousands of dollars to get my own money back,” says Moore, a U.S. Army veteran and aspiring rap artist. “When the government takes something from you wrongly, it should be the one to pay.”

Congress agrees. The Civil Asset Forfeiture Reform Act of 2000 specifies that if anyone contests civil forfeiture at the federal level and “substantially prevails,” then “the United States shall be liable for reasonable attorney fees.”

The provision, which ignores factors like lost time and emotional turmoil, partially corrects one problem with civil forfeiture. Unlike criminal proceedings, which include the right to counsel, civil forfeiture requires property owners to pay for their own defense. Many people give up because they can’t afford an attorney. Others quit because legal costs would outweigh the value of seized assets.

Moore kept going. Yet when the government realized it would lose, it filed for dismissal of the case as a strategic ploy to avoid liability. The rationale, which the court accepted, was that Moore had not substantially prevailed because no trial occurred—despite the extensive legal wrangling.

Federal agents have used similar tactics previously, creating a lose-lose-lose scenario for civil forfeiture victims. If people walk away, they lose everything that’s been seized. If they settle out of court, they lose a portion of their assets. And if they fight back and prevail, they lose attorney fees.

Rather than accept the rigged system, Moore took his motion for attorney fees to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in May. Our public interest law firm, the Institute for Justice, which was not previously involved in the case, represents him for free during the appeal.

A victory would hinder the ability of federal agencies to use legal fees as a deterrent to civil forfeiture challenges. Cost is a potent weapon the government exploits to break down resistance.

Another weapon is delay. Many property owners facing civil forfeiture go months without a post-seizure hearing. The FBI gave Los Angeles mother Linda Martin the silent treatment for more than two years before finally returning the money it had seized from her safe-deposit box.

A third weapon is complexity. Property owners facing civil forfeiture must navigate a maze of federal procedures which makes self-representation nearly impossible. Foster mom Cristal Starling tried contesting civil forfeiture without an attorney after the DEA launched proceedings against her cash in Rochester, New York. Despite her innocence, she lost on technicalities without ever seeing a judge.

Cost, delay, and complexity work together against property owners facing civil forfeiture. People who persevere and prevail deserve more than congratulations. They deserve to be made whole.