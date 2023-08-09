The sidewalk along the Mobil gas station in Midwood, Brooklyn, still bears the stains of O’Shae Sibley’s blood. Although news crews have been taking turns reporting from the area, where the dancer and choreographer was fatally stabbed on July 29, customers continue to line up at the pumps and life in the neighborhood seems to have returned to normal. But the story of Sibley’s killing is only beginning to unfold.

The earliest coverage of the incident came from local news outfits, which reported eyewitness testimony that implied the suspected killer was motivated by strong religious convictions and anti-gay prejudice. A report from Gothamist included an interview with Summy Ullah, who claimed to have observed the incident from inside the gas station where he worked that night, describing a group of teens who confronted Sibley and his friends as they danced to Beyoncé while pumping gas. “They were saying, ‘Oh, we’re Muslim, so don’t do this in front of me,’ ” Ullah recalled hearing.

Otis Pena, a close friend of Sibley’s whose birthday O’Shae and other friends were celebrating that day, also made several posts to social media that laid out his account of what had happened. “Y’all killed him for being gay. Because we’re gay pumping gas,” a teary-eyed Pena said in a 14-minute Facebook Live video posted the night of the stabbing, “Y’all stabbed my brother in the chest, saying we’re Muslim. We don’t want that gay stuff around here.” Visibly shaken, Pena remembered Sibley as “a beacon of light.”

The New York Police Department announced it was investigating this crime as a potential hate crime.

From there, the killing became national news. Some outlets echoed the eyewitness testimony without filling in the blanks on their own. But outlets that have a history of giving Muslims unfavorable and often error-ridden news coverage foregrounded the suspected religious motive.

“Muslim Teen Charged in Gay Man’s Fatal Stabbing at Brooklyn Gas Station: ‘Clearly a Hate Crime,’ ” read the New York Post’s headline. Though the testimony only described that at least one of the teens was Muslim, the Post concluded that the killer must have been Muslim, too.

The New York Post also published an op-ed by Douglas Murray, a commentator known for pushing the anti-Muslim “clash of civilizations” idea, titled “Media Ignores Muslim Killing of Gay Man Because It Doesn’t Fit Narrative.” Ironically, his piece ignored that virtually every major news outlet did report on the stabbing, just to browbeat them for not centering the presumed faith of the suspect, a detail that had not yet been confirmed. “Had the group who confronted Sibley and his friends been white and shouted that they didn’t like gay people, or black people, this country would be in meltdown right now,” Murray wrote. “The media are actually covering it up.”

The Daily Mail put “Muslim” in both its headline and lede. Conservative outlets like the Post Millennial and PJ Media also put “Muslim” in their headlines. Anti-Muslim internet pundits made much hay of linking the death of O’Shae to an implied Muslim thirst for blood, and forums like /r/conservative had a field day detailing an “intersectional trainwreck” in which a Muslim killed a Black gay man. Even a few ostensibly liberal internet users flirted with Islamophobic tropes.

This past weekend, however, the teenage suspected killer, Dmitriy Popov, turned himself in, and his attorney released a statement identifying him as “a good Christian boy.” And it became clear which media outlets had actually struggled to fit the facts into their narrative.

In the meantime, they’d done some real damage.

By the time I arrived in Midwood to do my own newsgathering last Wednesday, many of the Muslims in the community had already erected mental defenses: They smelled the media’s stereotyping. The suspect had not yet turned himself in, and it was largely assumed by most, based on those initial reports and the flood of commentary, that the suspect had been religiously motivated. As reporters still lined the streets, their microphones and notepads in hand, I sought my own quotes from local Muslims. But those headlines were an obstacle.

I stood just steps from the gas station, attempting to stop people walking down the street. Midwood is not by any means a Muslim neighborhood. Most shops catered to the local Jewish community, though passersby were as diverse as any neighborhood in the borough. Most turned down my interview requests. “I don’t know anything,” one person said. “I’m staying out of this,” said another. I spent several hours at the intersection, attempting to gauge the community’s response to what seemed to be a potential hate crime. And what I found was a reluctance to grapple with that issue at all.

Inside the smoke shop where the alleged killer was said to have sometimes worked, I asked the man behind the counter if he was interested in discussing the killing. He agreed when he noticed that I was also of Egyptian decent.

Sibley and his friends “were coming back from the beach. They were wearing swim shorts. I saw them,” he told me in Arabic. When I asked him about reports that the suspect might be a 17-year-old Muslim, he scoffed. “I heard that some of them might have been Muslim. I don’t know,” he said.

He, like almost everyone I spoke with, declined to give his name, but before I left, he asked that I publish something nice about the neighborhood as well. “We see what goes on in Egypt. So even if stuff like this happens sometimes, it’s still a safe and relaxed place in comparison,” he said in Arabic.

A man walking his dog near the gas station initially declined to stop but turned and asked me what I was doing out of curiosity. After I explained, he told me he had grown up in the area but returned after moving away for a few years because he believed Midwood was safer than much of the rest of Brooklyn. “We see this kind of stuff in the hood, but out here, this isn’t what you would expect to see,” he explained.

“It’s kind of crazy that this whole thing is getting any media attention at all, because people get into fights all the time,” the man told me. When I asked about the possible religious motivation, he gave me an irritated look. “The guy talking to reporters, saying he heard the ‘I’m Muslim’ thing? He works at Burger King [in the gas station]. He’s sitting at the fryer with a headset on. You’re telling me he heard what was being said outside of the building? In the parking lot?” he said.

“Did you see the surveillance video?” he asked me confrontationally, his eyebrow raised. I told him that I had watched the clips shared online and by broadcast news outlets in the days following the attack. “Then you saw that the kid was trying to back away from those guys, right?” he asserted.

He was referring to the full security footage that began circulating online soon after the attack. (You can see it here.) The recording, which has no audio, makes it challenging to see exactly what happened but offers a few details as to how the encounter escalated. About three minutes into a confrontation reportedly instigated by homophobic remarks, Sibley and his friends seem contented enough to turn their backs on the flock of teens and return to their vehicle at the gas pump. The teens also retreat back into the shop, but one teen, the suspected killer, remained outside recording on his phone and yelling out at Sibley and his friends.

In an instant, Sibley and his friends turn back around and speed toward the suspect, who slips his hand into his pocket and slowly backs away. One of Sibley’s friends attempts to flank the suspect by coming around a parked SUV. A bystander intervenes and holds Sibley back as the suspect continues backing away, but Sibley breaks free and lobs toward the suspect. They both disappear behind the corner for a moment and quickly reappear, showing the suspect moving backward as he thrusts his arm forward, presumably with the knife in hand, then quickly running away.

To the man I spoke to walking his dog, this moment in the video cut against any report that framed this as a religiously motivated hate crime. “The kid is a minor. And you see these grown men with their shirts off, rushing him. What is that kid supposed to do? Just let them beat him up?” he asked, his voice filled with frustration.

I continued to stand on the corner, talking to pedestrians. It was a while before another man agreed to discuss what he knew. He too requested anonymity.

“The kid is a nice kid,” he said, describing the suspect. “He says hi to everyone as he walks past around here. I’ve known him for two years. Some of them are Muslim, but they’re not Muslim in that way. They don’t have long beards or dress modestly or whatever. And I’m pretty sure that kid isn’t even Muslim!” I asked him what he thought about Islam being described as the motive in the press. “The news is making it seem like he stabbed the guy because he was gay,” he said, glancing disdainfully at a news crew framing its shot of the gas station. “They’re ignoring the surveillance tape that shows them trying to punch the kid. That’s actually Islamophobic,” he declared defensively. “Watch the tape,” he said.

People may watch the footage and disagree about what happened at the Mobil. What is clear now is that a suspect has turned himself in and he’s not Muslim. It doesn’t make the killing of O’Shae Sibley less infuriating or less tragic nor does it rule out the possibility that prejudice played a role. But it does change the story that so many outlets got over their skis in order to tell—and shows us just how eager they were to tell it.

The people I met in Brooklyn were resistant to the notion that the killer was motivated by Islam. In part it was because they knew those kids. But I also think they were wary of a reckoning that, sooner or later, Muslim American circles will need to have over a rising tide of homophobia in their communities.

Sibley’s killing came just after 130 Western Muslim leaders signed onto a public letter voicing opposition to the LGBTQ+ community. An op-ed by Wajahat Ali lamented that by joining in the Republican-led moral panic against school boards and libraries for providing materials with LGBTQ+ themes to students, Muslim leaders are engaging in the same style of bigotry to which they were once subjected.

I recently reported on this trend by zeroing in on a movement in Dearborn, Michigan, which has the largest per capita population of Muslims in America. There, several school board meetings were shut down after they were flooded with fierce protest by locals. This clip from a Texas-based imam—Omar Suleiman, a young Muslim leader who is widely heralded for his progressive stances and political activism—only scratches the surface at the types of videos that have gone viral on social media. In it, in his signature calming voice, he answers the question “Do you support the LGBTQ agenda?” with “I do not.” He goes on: “It is important for us collectively as a community to actually oppose any agenda or ideology that is contrary to the Quran and the Sunnah,” which he says is also the view of “any Muslim that is committed to the Quran and the Sunnah.”

I am a Muslim who is committed to the Quran and the Sunnah, though I am ashamed to see so many leaders adopting the view that it is not enough to be Muslim, but rather that it’s necessary to diminish and hurt another community in order to be fully committed to our own. It’s especially worrying at a time when there has been an uptick in anti-LGBTQ+ violence, which the Anti-Defamation League connects to “the baseless ‘grooming’ conspiracy theory.”

This shouldn’t be us. Donald Trump’s Islamophobia-abetted rise to presidency unleashed a spree of anti-Muslim violence across the country, leaving many of us afraid to appear too visibly Muslim in public. That rhetoric begets real-world violence was a lesson I heard Muslims preach over and over again. This much is better understood by Muslim Americans than most—or so I thought.

There’s been a sense of relief that the suspect in Sibley’s killing wasn’t Muslim. I’m not sure that feeling is deserved. Of course our community doesn’t want to be perceived as violent, hateful, or backward. But there is work many Muslims should undertake after this saga that goes beyond protecting their own community, like removing the stigma around being neighborly toward LGBTQ+ people. This killer was not Muslim, but it feels like a real danger that, amid rising homophobic hate, another one could be.

A Pew survey six years ago found that Muslim Americans were more likely than evangelicals to be accepting of homosexuality. I worry how those results would look today. We can learn from the story that almost got told.